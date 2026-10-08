Nana Patekar dies at 75 due to cardiac arrest: Cardiologists explain how it is different from heart attack, warning signs, how to give CPR

In such a scenario, he explains that the blood stops flowing to the brain and other organs. The person collapses, becomes unresponsive, and stops breathing normally or only gasps. “Cardiac arrest is always a life-threatening emergency, so ‘severe’ is not a separate category. It is not the same as a heart attack . A heart attack is a blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle, and the person is usually still conscious and breathing. A heart attack can trigger a cardiac arrest, though,” he added.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Harshal Ingle, MD, DNB, an interventional cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explained that cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating effectively, usually due to an abnormal electrical malfunction (such as ventricular fibrillation).

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Talking to ANI, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, said, “ Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead by 5:30 AM. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved.”

Dr Tushar Bhatti, MBBS, DNB in medicine, and DNB in cardiology, consultant interventional cardiologist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, also stressed that there is no ‘mild, moderate or severe’ distinction when it comes to a cardiac arrest. “It’s always a severe and life-threatening condition unless someone gets immediate CPR and other necessary treatments,” he added, highlighting that the signs include sudden collapse, unresponsiveness, abnormal breathing (gasping), and it is different from a heart attack.

Steps to take if a loved one suffers a cardiac arrest Dr Harshal listed a few necessary steps one should take if they or any loved one around them has a cardiac arrest because timely intervention can save lives:

⦿ Check for danger, then tap their shoulders firmly, and shout their name. If they don't respond, check whether they are breathing normally (no breathing, or only occasional gasps).

⦿ Call for emergency help immediately. In India, dial 112 (national emergency number) or 108 (ambulance). If others are present, send someone to call and to fetch an AED (automated external defibrillator) if one is available.

⦿ Start CPR right away. Don't wait for the ambulance.

⦿ Use an AED as soon as one arrives. Switch it on and follow its voice prompts. It will check the rhythm and advise a shock only if needed.

⦿ Continue CPR until help arrives, the person starts breathing or moving, or an AED or medical team takes over. Swap with another person every 2 minutes if possible, since CPR is tiring.

Meanwhile, Dr Tushar also suggests using a defibrillator (DC shock) as soon as one is available.