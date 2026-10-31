Ohio State's Julian Sayin not playing vs USC today due to arm injury; Luke Fahey to step in

Ohio State will be without starting quarterback Julian Sayin for its game against USC on Saturday, October 31, after the freshman suffered a right arm injury earlier this month. True freshman Luke Fahey is expected to take his place as the Buckeyes prepare for the road matchup.

Ohio State's Julian Sayin misses USC game with an arm injury, with freshman Luke Fahey expected to start. (Photo by Alex Slitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Ohio State is set to start Fahey against USC. Head coach Ryan Day had not publicly named his starting quarterback during the two weeks leading up to the game, leaving both Fahey and Tavien St. Clair in contention for the job.

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The decision comes after Ohio State's bye week, which gave the coaching staff additional time to assess its options. The Buckeyes will now look to Fahey to lead their offence in Sayin's absence.

Luke Fahey expected to start for Ohio State against USC

Fahey is expected to get his first starting opportunity after previously stepping in for Sayin during Ohio State's win over Indiana on October 17.

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{{^usCountry}} The freshman quarterback replaced Sayin after the starter injured his throwing arm. His performance and progress in practice appear to have put him ahead of St. Clair in the competition for the starting role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The freshman quarterback replaced Sayin after the starter injured his throwing arm. His performance and progress in practice appear to have put him ahead of St. Clair in the competition for the starting role. {{/usCountry}}

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Fahey, a three-star recruit from California, joined Ohio State as part of its freshman class. Starting against USC will be a major opportunity for him to show what he can do against a strong opponent.

Day had kept his decision private throughout the team's preparation, but Zenitz's report suggests Fahey has emerged as the preferred option.

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Why is Julian Sayin not playing against USC?

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Sayin is unavailable because of a right arm injury he suffered during Ohio State's game against Indiana on October 17.

The quarterback was seen wearing a sling on the sideline after the injury. His absence was a concern for the Buckeyes, particularly because he is their starting quarterback and an important part of the offence.

Day later confirmed that Sayin would be out indefinitely. The coach did not provide a specific timeline for his return, leaving his availability for the remainder of the season uncertain.

Ohio State had two weeks to prepare for life without Sayin, with Fahey and St. Clair competing for the starting position.

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Will Julian Sayin return this season?

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There is no confirmed return date for Sayin. Day's description of his injury as an indefinite absence means the quarterback's recovery timeline remains unclear.

It is also not known whether he will miss the rest of Ohio State's season. His progress in the coming weeks will be important in determining when he can return to the field.

For Saturday's game, however, the focus will be on Fahey. The freshman is expected to make his first start against USC, taking responsibility for leading the Buckeyes' offence on the road.