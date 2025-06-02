Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers 2025 NBA finals: Where to buy official merchandise, caps, T-shirts and more

It’s been 25 years, but the wait is finally over—the Indiana Pacers are headed back to the NBA Finals. Indiana will face the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder in what promises to be an intense series(Getty Images via AFP)

In a hard-fought Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers pulled away in the second half of Game 6 to defeat the New York Knicks and secure their place in the championship round. It’s a huge moment for the franchise and for Pacers fans who’ve stuck with the team through thick and thin.

Now, Indiana will face the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder in what promises to be an intense series. Game 1 tips off Thursday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With history on the line, this is the time for fans to show their support.













