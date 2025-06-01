2025 NBA final: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers – Full schedule and how to watch

The 2025 NBA Finals are officially set, with the Oklahoma City Thunder vying for their first title against the Indiana Pacers, who are also searching for their first ever championship. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Chet Holmgren added 22 points and 7 rebounds.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Thunder secured their place in the NBA Finals when they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, which they won 4-1. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Chet Holmgren added 22 points and 7 rebounds.

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers battled the New York Knicks to win their series in six games and advance to the Finals. The Pacers clinched the series with a 125-108 Game 6 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the Pacers' first trip to the NBA Finals.

The Thunder have never won a championship since moving to Oklahoma City, having last won the title when they were the Seattle SuperSonics back in 1979.

How to Watch the 2025 NBA Finals

All Finals games will be televised on ABC, and each game can be streamed live on ESPN+, Fubo, and SlingTV.

2025 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder – Thursday, June 5, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder – Sunday, June 8, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers – Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers – Friday, June 13, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 5: Pacers at Thunder – Monday, June 16, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers – Thursday, June 19, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

Game 7: Pacers at Thunder – Sunday, June 22, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)