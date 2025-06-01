Why is TNT losing its NBA live game broadcast rights? 'Inside the NBA' transitions to ESPN

TNT is set to lose its NBA live game broadcasting rights following the 2024–25 season. This change comes as part of the NBA’s new 11-year, $76 billion media rights agreement with Disney (ESPN/ABC), NBC, and Amazon Prime Video, which will take effect beginning with the 2025–26 season. ‘Inside the NBA’ aired its final episode on TNT on Saturday. (X)

As a result, the legendary studio show ‘Inside the NBA’ aired its final episode on TNT at the conclusion of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks on Saturday. Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller said goodbye to Turner's coverage of the NBA at the end of the trophy presentation. They paid tribute to the broadcasters who had worked for the network for several years.

Netizens expressed their sadness in the comment section of the above post. “You all will be greatly missed,” one user wrote, while another said, “Thanks for the memories. I’ve been watching you all for the last 25 years. The NBA won’t be the same without you. All the best in your next chapters!” One said, “What a historical run. Thanks for the memories.”

“Such an epic crew,” one user wrote. “Enough to make me cry. You will be missed,” one user said, while another wrote, “Goodbye NBA on TNT and everyone who worked there basketball just won't be the same without you. There was just some thing different and better watching NBA on TNT vs ESPN I can't put a finger on but I def enjoyed it more. Thank you for all the memories.”

'Inside the NBA' transitions to ESPN

Although it is the end of an era, fans would be happy to know that ‘Inside the NBA’ is not completely going away, it is just moving to a new location at ESPN. In a landmark November deal with Warner Bros, ESPN acquired the rights to the show. TNT Sports, on the other hand, will be taking over exclusive rights to a slate of Big 12 football and men’s college basketball games from ESPN, as well as a deal that had previously been made for rights to College Football Playoff games. Thus, even though TNT's 35-year run covering the NBA is ending, ‘Inside the NBA’ is going to carry on next season.

While making an announcement about acquiring the rights to the show, ESPN had stressed that ‘Inside the NBA’ will continue to be produced by TNT Sports. "TNT Sports will continue to independently produce Inside the NBA from its Atlanta-based studios over the term of the agreement," ESPN's announcement from November reads.

The show will feature the same cast and production team. It will continue to be produced out of Turner's Studio J in Atlanta. However, ESPN and ABC will now be licensing the show for broadcast on its own networks.