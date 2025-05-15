HBO Max has hilarious reactions to people mocking yet another rebrand: ‘Am I not allowed to change?’

Warner Bros Discovery announced on Wednesday that its streaming service, Max, will revert to its original name, HBO Max. It launched under this name in 2020 during the pandemic and was rebranded in 2023 as just Max. The internet, of course, began mocking the change, promoting the platform's social media handles to respond with peak humour. (Also Read: Meet HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery renames streamer Max after two years) One of the hilarious memes posted on HBO Max's social media.

HBO Max would like to rebrand in peace

When one X (formerly Twitter) user mocked the platform's rebranding yet again, it posted, “Oh, let’s make fun of the girl who took a risk and put herself out there creatively.” When another person joked, “my mom asked if i called the doctor today and i had to be like i'm so sorry they changed the name back to hbo max, everything else is a wash,” they responded with, “Let’s go save some lives.”

What’s more, the platform seems to be taking part in all the fun, asking people to vote if it’s a ‘rebrand’ or a ‘debrand’. They joked about how the comment section was a riot since they announced the rebrand, even posting an And Just Like That meme of Miranda saying, “Am I not allowed to change a little bit? Or a lot? Or change back again if I feel like it.”

Even in the famous Harry Potter chess scene was dragged into it, with Hermoine telling Ron, “Nooooo you can’t! There must be another way!”

They even hilariously brought in Tim Meadows to explain the evolution of HBO to HBO Max.

Why did they rebrand the platform?

According to Deadline, JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming said, “This evolution has also been influenced by changing consumer needs. No consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content. It’s a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach – leaning heavily on consumer data and insights.”