And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon faces backlash over Palestinian flag shirt: All about the controversy

Cynthia Nixon has sparked controversy for wearing a Palestinian flag-resembling shirt in the trailer for the upcoming season three of And Just Like That. While some are applauding her for making a political statement, others are slamming her on social media for seemingly supporting a territory whose leadership has been criticised for its stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Also read: ‘Message to Jill Biden’: Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and others call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza on Mother's Day The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia all back in their beloved respective roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes.

Cynthia Nixon’s Palestinian flag shirt leads to stir

In one scene of the nearly three-minute clip, Cynthia is seen wearing a distinctive bifurcated button-down shirt. Notably, one half of the shirt features the colours and pattern of the Palestinian flag, making a bold statement. “What's in store for season three?' Cynthia asks while wearing the shirt paired with a red tie.

In the past, Cynthia has been open about her sexual orientation as a lesbian. She is also vocal about her support of Palestine and critical of the Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Cynthia Nixon under fire for fashion choice

While it is not an exact copy of the flag’s design, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about its meaning online. Cynthia's fashion choice has sparked a divided reaction on social media, with some interpreting it as a deliberate statement and others questioning its intention.

“Actress Cynthia Nixon wears as a shirt the flag of people who literally throw gays and lesbians from tall buildings to kill them - simply because they're gays and lesbians. This is relevant because Nixon is a lesbian, and she's certainly within her rights to be so - and she's protected under law in the U.S. She exemplifies the intellectual and moral rot of those in the U.S. who claim to stand for "equal rights" and at the same time openly support nihilistic savages who would summarily slaughter them,” wrote one social media user.

Another post read, " OH THE HYPOCRISY ... OH THE IRONY! CYNTHIA NIXON stars in a TV show (Sex And The City) about the sexual liberation of Western women, while wearing the colors of the Palestinian flag a - people that brutally suppresses women”.

“As a lesbian, I cannot fathom ever donning the flag of a country that wants me dead. This is selling out,” said one person, and another added. “I’m sorry, are we in a contest for the most clueless virtue signal of the year? Check out Cynthia Nixon playing dress-up with her little Palestine flag shirt, trying to be the wokest lesbian in the room. What’s next, a rainbow keffiyeh to really drive the irony home?”

“And just like that I’m likely not watching this show or skipping over the boring Miranda parts because her story line is boring,' said a third person.

Others expressed their support for the fashion choice. “Cynthia Nixon you will always be famous,” one social media user posted, with another writing, “I saw it and instantly knew MY QUEEN”.

“Cynthia nixon’s palestine shirt….. oh this queen” shared one, with one posting, " Idgaf about Sex and The City but Cynthia Nixon supporting Palestine and standing up for C*omo’s victims is so awesome, like you will always be famous queen”.

Cynthia Nixon reacts to the stir

While many speculated that Cynthia’s look was a political statement, her representatives say the colour-blocked top’s resemblance to the Palestinian flag was unintentional.

“The shirt was provided to Cynthia at an ‘And Just Like That’ marketing shoot by the series wardrobe department. Any similarities to the colours are a coincidence,” a spokesperson for Cynthia told Newsweek.

Newsweek also stated that the shirt appears to be designed by Calvin Klein, based on a 2018 Facebook post from the designer that shows actor Cate Blanchett wearing a similar shirt to that year's Festival de Cannes.