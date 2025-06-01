Why was Eastern Conference Finals MVP named Larry Bird Trophy? What we know about the award Pascal Siakam hoisted

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam was named the Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player, scoring 31 points in the Pacers’ Game 6 victory over the New York Knicks. Averaging 24.8 points on 52.4% shooting (50% from 3) in the series, Siakam edged teammate Tyrese Haliburton for the award five votes to four. Pacers fans cheered as Siakam hoisted the Larry Bird Trophy. Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after receiving the Larry Bird MVP Trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The NBA annually honors the most valuable players (MVPs) of both of its conference finals. The Larry Bird Trophy is awarded to the MVP from the Eastern Conference.

Why was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP named the Larry Bird Trophy?

The Eastern Conference Finals MVP is called the Larry Bird Trophy to honor Hall of Fame player Larry Bird, who made his NBA debut in 1979. Back in 2022, Bird’s great influence on the game of basketball went on to cross a new threshold when the NBA named the trophy in his honor. Notably, the award’s Western Conference counterpart was named after Lakers icon Magic Johnson, Bird’s best friend and rival.

At the time the award’s name was unveiled, Bird expressed his gratitude upon hearing the news from NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum. “Well, thanks Mark. I just wish I could win one of them Magic Johnson trophies. That’d be a highlight of my career,” Bird said, before laughing.

Meanwhile, Siakam was elated after his recent victory. "Shoutout Indy, man," he said on the TNT broadcast after receiving the award. “It's been such an amazing experience for me so far. From the first day I landed here, the love has been amazing. Just unbelievable, man. First-class organization. I'm just so happy to be here. And tonight, after a bad Game 5, we wanted to bounce back. I have, like, 100% belief in my teammates. Whenever we're down, we always find a way. And we did that tonight.”