Oregon Ducks vs Oklahoma State suspended due to lightning? Stillwater weather, kickoff time and latest update

The Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys game has been delayed after lightning and severe thunderstorms moved into the Stillwater area. The matchup was scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, September 12, at Boone Pickens Stadium, but players were taken off the field during warmups as the weather worsened.

An inclement weather warning sign is displayed at Hard Rock Stadium before the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game between Florida A&M and South Carolina State, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

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Oklahoma State has suspended kickoff until further notice, leaving fans waiting for a new start time. The team’s radio broadcast said kickoff was not expected before noon CT, but officials have not confirmed that as the new time. Here is the latest on the delay, Stillwater weather and when the game could resume.

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Why is Oregon vs Oklahoma State delayed and when will the game resume?

The delay started during pregame warmups after lightning was reported around Boone Pickens Stadium. Rain also began falling as a storm system moved through the area, forcing players off the field for safety.

Original kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (9 p.m. IST).

Current status: Kickoff remains suspended because of lightning and thunderstorms.

Possible restart: Oklahoma State radio said kickoff was not expected before noon CT, but there is no official new time yet.

Weather concern: Stillwater could see more thunderstorms, while the heat index may reach 106°F later in the day.

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