Pacers make key trade with Pelicans during NBA Finals: Who, when and why?

The Indiana Pacers have traded their No 23 pick and rights to G League player Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans in return for their own 2026 first-round pick and additional financial flexibility ahead of the offseason. This trade becomes all the more unique considering how the draft is still days away and the championship is currently in play. Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers(Getty Images via AFP)

The trade deal

The Pacers’ 2026 first-round pick was originally traded to the Toronto Raptors last season in exchange for Pascal Siakam. This pick was then dealt to the Pelicans earlier this year as part of the Brandon Ingram trade. This gives the Pelican an edge of now owning two picks (Nos 7 and 23) in the first round of the June 2025-26 draft.

King, on the other hand, was a second-round pick two years back and last appeared in 15 games with the Indiana Mad Ants during the 2023-24 season of the G League. Last season, he played in Puerto Rico and his native New Zealand.

What’s in it for the Pacers?

Currently, the Pacers are $20 million short of the luxury tax threshold heading into the offseason, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. This trade in addition helped shave another $3.24 million off their books and gave them the rights to carry first-round picks in seven consecutive draft seasons starting 2026. Hence, the move helps the Eastern Conference winners maintain their 20-year-long streak of avoiding luxury tax payments.

With the possible exception of Myles Turner, who is all set to become an unrestricted free agent, this move helps the Pacers keep most of the core of their current roster intact and possibly enter the luxury tax club for the first time in years.

This also helps them circumvent NBA rules prohibiting teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive years. Earlier, only 2024, 2029, and 2031 would have been considered for protections tied to the 2027 picks. Now they can trade their first-rounders in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032, along with swap rights in 2027, 2029, and 2031. This helps the Pacers signal that their goal is not just to crack the Finals, but to build a team suitable for the long run.

The Pacers are now headed to play a crucial Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday (June 19). They currently trail 3-2 behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the championship.

