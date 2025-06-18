NBA Finals Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers date, time, where to watch for free, live-streaming and more

The NBA Finals took a turn for intrigue when the Oklahoma City Thunder managed to tie the score to 2-2 in a close last-quarter performance in Game 4. The Indiana Pacers had been leading the scoreboard right up until the moment Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the final frame by clutching basket after basket, securing a 14-point lead over the Pacers. NBA Finals Game 6 will be played on Friday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

This has made Game 5 of the series all the more special and intense, given what’s at stake for both teams in a tough battle.

Here's where and when to stream the game.

Where to stream?

Fans of fellow teams in the US can stream the clash live on ABC or via streaming platforms like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling Blue. Availability of the channel may vary according to region.

Fubo’s base plans start at $84.99 on a monthly basis. In addition, it also offers new subscribers the option to try out the service before purchasing a plan. DirecTV offers a free five-day trial and subscriptions starting at $59.99 for new users.

What time?

The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET (5:30 PM PT).

Here’s the full schedule for the NBA Finals 2025:

· Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110 – June 5

· Game 2: Pacers 107, Thunder 123 – June 8

· Game 3: Thunder 107, Pacers 116 – June 11

· Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104 – June 13

· Game 5: Pacers at Thunder – June 16

· Game 6: Thunder at Pacers – June 19

· Game 7 (if needed): Pacers at Thunder – June 22

By Stuti Gupta