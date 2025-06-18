Will Tyrese Haliburton play in NBA Finals Game 6? Latest on the Indiana Pacers star's injury

The Indiana Pacers are trailing in the NBA Finals series to the Oklahoma City Thunder and are heavily reliant on their star Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series.(AP)

He struggled during Game 5 on Monday, even missing a chunk of the game due to injury concerns. After the Pacers fell 2-3 down to the Thunder, the biggest question in any fan's mind will be if Tyrese Haliburton will be available for Game 6 on Thursday.

Here is the latest update on Tyrese Haliburton's injury.

Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Will the Pacers star be available for NBA Finals Game 6?

According to sources quoted by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain.

The injury has been an issue for much of the series. Haliburton was clearly limping after Game 2, then said before Game 3 that there wasn't much to discuss, calling it “just a lower leg thing.”

Haliburton grabbed at his lower right leg after an awkward fall in the first quarter, briefly leaving Game 5 of the NBA Finals for treatment.

To his credit, Haliburton gutted his way through 34 minutes, largely playing the role of a facilitating decoy in the second half, hardly ever looking to shoot. He finished with four points, all from the foul line, and the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 on Monday night to fall behind 3-2 in the series.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the Pacers would see how Haliburton feels over the next couple of days, but there doesn't seem to be much of a decision about his availability for Thursday night. He surely wants to play.

“It’s the finals, man. I’ve worked my whole life to be here, and I want to be able to compete, help my teammates any way I can. It's not really a thought of mine to not play here,” Haliburton said.