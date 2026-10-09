After an impressive postseason, San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King faces a decision that could determine whether he returns to the team in 2027.

Padres ace Michael King has option decision to make

The 31-year-old has made it clear that he would welcome another season in San Diego.

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King has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract and he holds a player option for each of the remaining seasons.

He can either remain with the Padres at a $28 million salary for 2027 or opt out of the deal, accept a $5 million buyout and become a free agent. His 2028 option is worth $30 million.

If King opts out, he would join a free-agent pitching class expected to be headlined by left-hander Tarik Skubal.

After the Padres ended their season with Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, King called it a "future decision."

But after three seasons with the Padres, more than financial factors are involved.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is where we started a family," King told reporters after Game 4. "... We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is where we started a family," King told reporters after Game 4. "... We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. {{/usCountry}}

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"But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

King went 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in three appearances this postseason. He gave up just one hit over seven innings while beating the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card series.

Against Milwaukee, King gave up one run and three hits over five-plus innings in Game 2. Two days later, he recorded a 40-pitch, two-innings save to help the Padres beat the Brewers in Game 3.

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In the 2024 playoffs, King struck out 12 and allowed five hits over seven innings in a win over the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card round.

King is 30-22 with a 3.15 ERA in 77 starts and one relief appearance during three seasons with the Padres. King was acquired from the Yankees along with four other players in the December 2023 trade that sent Juan Soto to New York.

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