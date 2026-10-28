Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ foundation enlists Kansas City restaurant under their food allergy safety initiative

Patrick Mahomes has shared an update on his charitable work after his foundation announced a new food allergy safety initiative in the Kansas City area. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback promoted the project on Instagram after Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que became the first restaurant to receive recognition under the program.

Patrick Mahomes promoted his 15 and FARE initiative after Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que became its first recognised restaurant partner. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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The initiative, called 15 and FARE, brings together Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomes Foundation and Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). It aims to improve access to food allergy care, support and resources in communities that have faced barriers to these services.

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The update comes as Mahomes and the Chiefs prepare for their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos following their first defeat of the season.

Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and FARE initiative names first restaurant partner

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que announced on Tuesday that it had become the first restaurant to be recognized as a 15 and FARE partner. The restaurant shared the news on Instagram, explaining that its management staff had completed training in food allergy preparation and handling over the past two years.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are really proud today to post this sign up,” Joe’s BBQ wrote on Instagram. Joe's is the first restaurant to be recognized as 15 & Fare approved. Over the past two years our management staff in our restaurants have become certified in food allergy prep & handling. This initiative was started by @patrickmahomes & @brittanylynne and their charity @15andMahomies. Now we want others to join us! We'll be sharing soon how other restaurants can join 15 & Fare!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are really proud today to post this sign up,” Joe’s BBQ wrote on Instagram. Joe's is the first restaurant to be recognized as 15 & Fare approved. Over the past two years our management staff in our restaurants have become certified in food allergy prep & handling. This initiative was started by @patrickmahomes & @brittanylynne and their charity @15andMahomies. Now we want others to join us! We'll be sharing soon how other restaurants can join 15 & Fare!” {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick Mahomes promoted his 15 and FARE initiative after Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que became its first recognised restaurant partner.

The restaurant also said it plans to share information about how other businesses can take part in the programme.

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Mahomes shared Joe’s BBQ’s announcement on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, bringing attention to the new initiative as the Chiefs continued their 2026 NFL campaign.

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Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes founded the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, founded the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019, before his second season as Kansas City’s starting quarterback. The foundation focuses on improving children’s lives through health and wellness programmes.

The 15 and FARE initiative expands that work by focusing on people living with food allergies, particularly those in communities where access to care and support can be limited.

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The programme plans to bring FARE Neighborhoods to the Kansas City area. It also aims to train staff at selected food banks, food pantries and restaurants so they can better handle food allergies and help reduce risks for people who live with them.

By involving local food businesses and community organisations, the initiative seeks to make food allergy support more accessible beyond healthcare settings.

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Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Denver Broncos after first loss

The Chiefs enter Week 8 after losing 20-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The defeat left Kansas City with a 5-1 record after six games, ending its unbeaten start to the 2026 NFL season.

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Seattle, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, is the reigning Super Bowl champion in the supplied report. Kansas City now faces another difficult test against the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Bo Nix.

Patrick Mahomes will look to help the Chiefs return to winning ways when they meet Denver on Sunday at 4:25pm ET.

His latest foundation update adds to his work outside football, with the 15 and FARE programme now identifying Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que as its first restaurant partner.