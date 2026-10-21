Paul George’s historic debut gives Celtics fans reason to cheer despite Pistons loss

Paul George made an immediate impact in his Boston Celtics debut against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, setting a new franchise record before the third quarter had even concluded.

Paul George sets Celtics debut record

Paul George made an immediate impact in his Boston Celtics debut against the Detroit Pistons. (AP Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The veteran forward scored 31 points in his first 20 minutes on the court, delivering a standout performance in the season opener. George continued to produce as the game progressed, reaching 38 points with about a minute remaining in the second half.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

He finished the night shooting 12-of-21 from the field and 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. His 31-point outburst in his first 20 minutes also established a new Celtics franchise mark for a debut.

George, 36, appeared to find his rhythm playing alongside Jayson Tatum, hinting at the potential of their partnership in Boston. If he can avoid further injury setbacks, the duo could help the Celtics remain competitive among the Eastern Conference’s top teams. However, George’s recent injury history remains a concern despite his impressive start.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

During the second quarter against Detroit, George also moved into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. He surpassed Kyle Korver by making his 2,451st career three-pointer and is now chasing Reggie Miller, who ranks seventh with 2,560.

Fans react to George’s impressive debut

George’s historic first outing in a Celtics uniform drew plenty of praise on social media, with fans and NBA observers applauding his scoring display and all-around impact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NBA insider Brett Siegel highlighted the statement George made in his first game, tweeting, “Paul George is sending a HUGE first game statement to everyone right now.”

Another user pointed to the criticism George had faced in recent months, posting, “Paul George has been listening to everyone calling him washed for months He’s responded with an All-NBA performance.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One fan began reconsidering how George might fit into Boston’s lineup, asking, “Am I about to talk myself into Paul George being an awesome fit…”

Another account contrasted the doubts surrounding the forward with his performance, writing, “Narrative… Paul George is done. Reality… Paul George still got it.”

George’s dominance also prompted one user to declare, “Paul George can’t be stopped. He’s getting anything he wants right now.”

A fan also wondered how supporters of his former team would view the performance, asking, “I wonder what 76ers fans are thinking watching this Paul George Celtics debut masterclass”

Also read | Why is Lonzo Ball not playing in the NBA? Has former Cavs guard announced his retirement?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user praised George’s continued two-way impact at his age, posting, “Don’t think Paul George is getting enough respect for still being an elite two way player at 36 years old man”

Despite George’s individual brilliance, Boston ultimately fell to Detroit in the season opener. He finished with 38 points, five rebounds and three assists, giving Celtics fans plenty to be encouraged by despite the loss.