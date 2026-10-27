Paul Pierce says he has only $300K left in the bank after Fox Sports exit, seeks end to alimony: ‘I’m tapped out financially’

Retired NBA player Paul Pierce disclosed that he has exhausted his financial resources following his termination from Fox Sports. The former athlete revealed additional difficulties in meeting his legally mandated obligations to his former spouse and offspring.

Paul Pierce is seeking to stop paying spousal support to former wife Princess Santiago. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Last year, Pierce hit headlines for the issues concerning his ex-partner. He also encountered significant criticism in October 2025 when he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving a vehicle under the influence.

Paul Pierce says he’s broke after Fox Sports firing

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Pierce claimed that he is “tapped out” financially and can't keep up with his massive monthly obligations to his ex-wife and kids, reported TMZ.

According to court documentation, Pierce received monthly compensation of $119,000 from Fox Sports. However, his final payment was processed in August, leaving him with no current income stream.

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{{^usCountry}} Pierce claims he's giving over around $28,000 a month for child support plus another $20,000 monthly in alimony. He asserts that his financial holdings consist solely of $300,000 in liquid bank assets and $3 million in real estate holdings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pierce claims he's giving over around $28,000 a month for child support plus another $20,000 monthly in alimony. He asserts that his financial holdings consist solely of $300,000 in liquid bank assets and $3 million in real estate holdings. {{/usCountry}}

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On top of that, Pierce is dropping nearly $50,000 every month on expenses, which breaks down to about $10,000 for childcare, $5,000 on groceries, $7,000 dining out, $3,200 on utilities, $1,000 for clothes, $3,500 on fun stuff, and a bunch of other miscellaneous costs.

Paul Pierce seeks end to spousal support

Pierce seeks judicial intervention to terminate his spousal support obligations to his former wife, Princess Santiago, and has additionally requested that the court reject her petition for $50,000 in legal expenses and forensic accounting services.

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Pierce's legal counsel submitted correspondence to the court asserting that the professional athlete would encounter “great difficulty” in meeting these expenses following his termination from Fox Sports. Furthermore, counsel emphasized that Pierce currently finds himself in severe financial distress and is experiencing considerable difficulty satisfying existing financial obligations.

This development follows a prior court determination issued in September 2026, which mandated that Pierce provide financial support to his former spouse. During that proceeding, Pierce's ex-spouse petitioned the court to increase child support payments, contending that he possessed sufficient financial resources to accommodate such increases.

Pierce, conversely, contested these assertions regarding his financial status and disputed the perception that he possessed wealth comparable to that of other individuals. He further informed the court that his former wife maintained independent income sources.

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