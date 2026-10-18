Prayers pour in for Ousmane Kromah as FSU player carted off with an ankle injury vs Miami

Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah left Saturday’s game against Miami on a cart after suffering an apparent injury to his left ankle in the second quarter.

Ousmane Kromah left Saturday’s game against Miami on a cart. (Getty Images via AFP)

Kromah was approaching the corner of the end zone when Miami linebacker Chase Smith brought him down from behind. During the tackle, Smith’s ankle became caught beneath Kromah, causing the running back’s left ankle to twist awkwardly as he fell.

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Kromah initially got back to his feet and attempted to hop toward the sideline, but he soon went down again as Florida State’s medical staff hurried to his aid. His left leg was secured in an air cast before he was transported to the locker room on a cart.

The entire Florida State team gathered around Kromah to offer support as he was taken off the field.

Fans also voiced concern over the Florida State running back’s injury, taking to social media to share messages of support and wish Kromah a smooth recovery.

One user expressed disappointment over Kromah’s injury, tweeting on X, “Hate what happened to FSU RB Ousmane Kromah! The 1 player I enjoy watching when my daughter makes me watch the Semis…. Lot of heart, plays the game like you should. Best of luck with recovery.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user also shared a message of support, posting, “Prayers up for Ousmane Kromah! Can’t even believe this man… speechless.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user also shared a message of support, posting, “Prayers up for Ousmane Kromah! Can’t even believe this man… speechless.” {{/usCountry}}

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This story is being updated.