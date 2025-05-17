Preakness Stakes weather forecast: Rain changes odds, 4 mudders to bet on

Following Friday evening’s severe storms that left widespread damage and power outages in their wake, all eyes now turn to Preakness Day at Pimlico. Though early morning showers and thunderstorms may linger, according to the Baltimore Sun, the forecast calls for gradual clearing ahead of the 6:50 p.m. post time for the 149th Preakness Stakes. With the track conditions potentially impacted by residual moisture, attention shifts to the proven mudders who could gain a competitive edge and shift the betting odds in their favour. Following severe storms, Preakness Day at Pimlico approaches with improved weather expected. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

4 mudders participating in Preakness 2025

The following are the four horses to look out for as the weather forecast shifts odds for the race, as reported by USA Today.

American Promise

Friday Odds: 15-1

Morning Line Odds: 15-1

American Promise entered the Kentucky Derby with a prior win on a muddy track at Oaklawn last December, showing promise in wet conditions over 1 1/16 miles. However, the colt struggled to replicate that form on Derby Day, finishing a disappointing 16th on a similarly muddy Churchill Downs surface. The contrast raises questions about his consistency on off-tracks and whether that Oaklawn performance was more the exception than the rule.

Goal Oriented

Friday Odds: 6-1

Morning Line Odds: 6-1

Bob Baffert’s Preakness contender, Goal Oriented, draws the rail—mirroring the post position of his Derby runner, Citizen Bull—but faces far less traffic in the Preakness’s smaller field. Undefeated in two starts, Goal Oriented has already proved his ability in the slop with a convincing win on a muddy Kentucky Derby undercard. With a field-best 109 Equibase Speed Figure on a wet track, he’s shaping up as a serious threat if conditions remain damp at Pimlico.

Journalism

Friday Odds: 8-5

Morning Line Odds: 8-5

Journalism showed resilience in the Kentucky Derby, finishing a strong second on a rain-soaked track, though he couldn’t quite close the gap on Sovereignty. While Goal Oriented holds the highest Equibase Speed Figure in the Preakness field for wet conditions, Journalism stands out with the best Beyer Speed Figure on an off-track—a 102—making him a serious contender if Saturday’s conditions stay damp.

Sandman

Friday Odds: 4-1

Morning Line Odds: 4-1

Sandman made his first start on an off-track in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished a modest seventh. His performance in the slop earned him a Wet Equibase Speed Figure of 86 and a Beyer Speed Figure of 87—both below the top contenders. With those numbers, Sandman will need to show marked improvement at Pimlico to make a serious impact in the Preakness.