Princewill Umanmielen suffers injury scare vs Mississippi State as LSU linebacker exits in first quarter

LSU continues to deal with injury concerns, as Princewill Umanmielen has become the latest Tigers player to go down during a game.
Princeweill Umanmielen suffers injury scare
Umanmielen appeared to get hurt while bringing down an opponent during the opening quarter of LSU’s Saturday clash with Mississippi State. He stayed down for several minutes as the Tigers’ medical personnel examined him.
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The ESPN broadcast later captured the defensive lineman leaving the field without assistance, though he seemed to be favoring his leg as he walked.
According to LSU’s radio broadcast, the 21-year-old was taken to the medical tent for evaluation of a possible head injury after hitting his head during the tackle that left him injured.
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He later emerged from the medical tent a few minutes later and rejoined his teammates on the sideline.
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He later emerged from the medical tent a few minutes later and rejoined his teammates on the sideline.
However he did not return to the field before the first half ended. After Umanmielen exited, LSU turned to redshirt junior Dylan Carpenter to fill his role on the edge.
Umanmielen’s impactful season at LSU
The LSU linebacker had recorded 26 total tackles and eight sacks heading into Saturday’s top-25 clash.
He joined LSU this offseason, following head coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge after a breakout campaign last year in which he tallied nine sacks. His eight sacks this season rank second nationally.
LSU Tigers injury concern grows
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The Tigers were already without two defensive starters for Saturday’s matchup, with linebacker Whit Weeks sidelined by a leg injury and defensive back Dashawn Spears recovering from an ACL injury.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.