Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, appeared to have injured his right hamstring in the first quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game Sunday. The Chiefs said in an update that the WR is questionable to return.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The incident came with 7:58 minutes left in the first quarter of the NFL game. Rice pulled up at the end of a catch, holding his right hamstring. He went straight to the sideline, and the Chiefs have not provided an update on the veteran wide receiver.

Later, in a major update, Nate Taylor of ESPN reported that while Rashee Rice was on the sidelines, he was still wearing a helmet, suggesting that he might be okay.

Here's a video from the game where Rashee Rice could be seen grabbing his hamstring at the end of the catch halfway through the first quarter.

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{{^usCountry}} The non-contact injury came as a big blow to the 26-year-old wide receiver, as it could keep him out of the active squad for several weeks. It is unclear at the moment how serious Rashee Rice's injury is. In the absence of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Noah Gray haven taken up receiving duties for the Chiefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The non-contact injury came as a big blow to the 26-year-old wide receiver, as it could keep him out of the active squad for several weeks. It is unclear at the moment how serious Rashee Rice's injury is. In the absence of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Noah Gray haven taken up receiving duties for the Chiefs. {{/usCountry}}

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Rashee Rice Injury: Earlier Concerns Weigh Heav On Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice starting the game against the Las Vegas Raiders is a risk that Andy Reid and his staff took before the game. Rice was listed as injured heading into the game. He, however, participated in the practice session last week, and the Chiefs made the call to start him on Sunday afternoon. He has been nursing an ongoing knee injury which has been affecting the 26-year-old for a while now.

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Rice has played all four games for the Chiefs this season, clocking 190 yards in 13 receptions along with one touchdown.

Following the hamstring injury on Sunday afternoon, Rice is now expected to be out for several weeks.