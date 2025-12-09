Shedeur Sanders gets promotion after 2-point conversion row; setback for Dillon Gabriel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders responds to a question during a news conference(AP) The Cleveland Browns may have fallen to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, but the management is still impressed with Shedeur Sanders The Cleveland Browns may have fallen to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, but the management is still impressed with Shedeur Sanders. The rookie quarterback, who was at the center of the 2-point conversion controversy, has received an unexpected promotion, which is bad news for Dillon Gabriel.

It was revealed on Monday that Sanders has been named as the Browns' QB1 for the rest of the season. According to insider Tom Pelissero, the 23-year-old will be backed up by Dillon Gabriel.

"He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games and how he's approached this game," Stefanski said. “He's been working very hard, so I feel good about where his development is heading. He knows there are always going to be plays that he can be better and those type of things. But he's very intentional about getting better each and every game he's out there.”

The choice isn’t a surprise. Sanders has steadily sharpened his play, but his performance against Tennessee made him impossible to ignore. In a head-to-head meeting with Cam Ward, drafted 143 spots ahead of him, Sanders more than held his own, turning in a standout night.

The rookie threw for 364 yards, completing 23 of 42 passes, and accounted for three touchdowns through the air with one interception. He also contributed 29 yards and a score on the ground, marking a dynamic showing in just his third NFL start.

So far this season, Sanders has totaled 769 passing yards and five touchdowns, numbers he will now look to build on as Cleveland’s confirmed starter. His upcoming slate includes the Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals, a mix of powerhouse defenses and more vulnerable units, all locked in playoff battles.