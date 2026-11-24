With the WNBA offseason underway and the draft lottery having concluded earlier this month, the Toronto Tempo have secured the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, widely projected to feature USC star JuJu Watkins.
However, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has a different piece of advice for the highly touted prospect, suggesting she consider an alternative path.
Cunningham said on Thursday that she would encourage the 21-year-old star to remain in college for another season. During an episode of her ‘No Hesitation’ podcast, the Fever star argued that staying at USC could be a more financially rewarding option before turning professional.
"If I was in her shoes, I think a lot of people are going to stay in college. Like, why would you not go and collect all that money that you can? ... I would stay in college personally. I'm going to go get that money, Just enjoy where your two feet are at,” the Fever guard said.
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NIL deals boost college basketball earnings{{/usCountry}}
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NIL deals boost college basketball earnings{{/usCountry}}
Her remarks came after co-host Drew Hanlen discussed the difference between Watkins' current earnings at USC and what she could make entering the WNBA. Hanlen estimated that the Trojans star was earning between $750,000 and $1 million in college, compared with the $565,000 projected rookie contract for the No. 1 pick in the league.
These earnings reflect the growing financial opportunities in women's basketball, with top college players now able to command significant sums through NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.
Another injury could hurt draft prospects
While the financial incentive to stay in college could factor into Watkins' decision, there are other considerations.
She missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from an ACL injury, and another setback during her junior or senior year could significantly damage her draft prospects and potentially have long-term consequences for her career.
Toronto offers star-making opportunity
Toronto's appeal could also weigh heavily in the decision. The city offers a major media market, and Watkins would likely be positioned as the face of the Tempo's franchise from the outset, a prospect Cunningham acknowledged while discussing the team with Hanlen.
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Describing Toronto as a "phenomenal market," Cunningham said she could see why Watkins might choose to enter the WNBA despite her advice to stay in college.
"Those fans are loving that The W is finally in Canada," Cunningham said. "She will love that team, and she has all the opportunity to go and be a star," she added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.