With the WNBA offseason underway and the draft lottery having concluded earlier this month, the Toronto Tempo have secured the No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft, widely projected to feature USC star JuJu Watkins.

Sophie Cunningham has a different piece of advice for JuJu Watkins. (Instagram L - @sophie_cham; R - @jujubballin) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has a different piece of advice for the highly touted prospect, suggesting she consider an alternative path.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Cunningham said on Thursday that she would encourage the 21-year-old star to remain in college for another season. During an episode of her ‘No Hesitation’ podcast, the Fever star argued that staying at USC could be a more financially rewarding option before turning professional.

"If I was in her shoes, I think a lot of people are going to stay in college. Like, why would you not go and collect all that money that you can? ... I would stay in college personally. I'm going to go get that money, Just enjoy where your two feet are at,” the Fever guard said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | US education department draws GTA 6 parallel to reinforce stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports NIL deals boost college basketball earnings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | US education department draws GTA 6 parallel to reinforce stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports NIL deals boost college basketball earnings {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Her remarks came after co-host Drew Hanlen discussed the difference between Watkins' current earnings at USC and what she could make entering the WNBA. Hanlen estimated that the Trojans star was earning between $750,000 and $1 million in college, compared with the $565,000 projected rookie contract for the No. 1 pick in the league.

These earnings reflect the growing financial opportunities in women's basketball, with top college players now able to command significant sums through NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.

Another injury could hurt draft prospects

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the financial incentive to stay in college could factor into Watkins' decision, there are other considerations.

She missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from an ACL injury, and another setback during her junior or senior year could significantly damage her draft prospects and potentially have long-term consequences for her career.

Toronto offers star-making opportunity

Toronto's appeal could also weigh heavily in the decision. The city offers a major media market, and Watkins would likely be positioned as the face of the Tempo's franchise from the outset, a prospect Cunningham acknowledged while discussing the team with Hanlen.

Also read | Tarik Skubal agrees to record $450 million deal with New York Mets

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing Toronto as a "phenomenal market," Cunningham said she could see why Watkins might choose to enter the WNBA despite her advice to stay in college.

"Those fans are loving that The W is finally in Canada," Cunningham said. "She will love that team, and she has all the opportunity to go and be a star," she added.