Stephen Curry expected to miss Suns game as Warriors navigate first back-to-back of the season

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to face the Phoenix Suns in their first back-to-back set of the season after opening the campaign with two consecutive losses. However, the Warriors could be without Stephen Curry for Saturday's fixture.

Stephen Curry could miss Phoenix matchup

Stephen Curry is expected to consult with the team’s training staff before making a final decision. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ESPN’s Anthony Slate reported that the Warriors guard indicated he would “probably” sit out the game in Phoenix.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Steph Curry said he "probably" won't play tomorrow in Phoenix in the Warriors' first back-to-back of the season. Plans to talk to training staff, but clear they are easing him into the season,” Slater tweeted on X after the Grizzlies game.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Curry is expected to consult with the team’s training staff before making a final decision, but Golden State is clearly taking a cautious approach to managing his workload early in the campaign. Warriors taking cautious approach with Curry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curry is expected to consult with the team’s training staff before making a final decision, but Golden State is clearly taking a cautious approach to managing his workload early in the campaign. Warriors taking cautious approach with Curry {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With the Warriors facing their third game in a four-day span, head coach Steve Kerr is expected to carefully monitor Curry’s playing time and availability. Golden State had already signaled that the Warriors guard could be rested for some early-season games as part of its workload management strategy.

Also read | Britt McHenry loses Trump administration job after throwing drink at fan during NBA game

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Curry’s fitness will remain a key concern for Golden State following his injury-disrupted 2025-26 season, during which he notably missed 27 straight games because of a “runner’s knee” problem.

Steve Kerr outlined Curry’s workload plan

Kerr had earlier discussed the team’s approach to gradually increasing Curry’s workload, telling The Athletic: “I would just come out and tell the fans out there to be mindful when you’re buying the tickets of the schedule. Take a look. We are purposefully ramping up Steph more slowly this year, this training camp, than he’s used to.”

The two-time MVP featured in both of Golden State’s opening games, which ended in defeats, averaging 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2 rebounds in approximately 25 minutes per contest.

Brandon Podziemski also ruled out against Suns

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the Warriors will also be without another key guard, Brandin Podziemski, who confirmed that he will miss tomorrow’s matchup in Phoenix.

Also read | Trump calls LeBron James a ‘TOTAL DISGRACE’ accusing 76ers star of disrespecting US national anthem

Podziemski was unavailable for Golden State’s season opener due to a minor back issue but returned against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. He played 33 minutes in the 111-108 loss, recording 18 points and three assists.