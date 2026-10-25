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Stephen Curry expected to miss Suns game as Warriors navigate first back-to-back of the season

Stephen Curry will consult the Warriors’ training staff before deciding whether to play against Suns as the team carefully manages his early-season workload.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 01:04:36 IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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The Golden State Warriors are preparing to face the Phoenix Suns in their first back-to-back set of the season after opening the campaign with two consecutive losses. However, the Warriors could be without Stephen Curry for Saturday's fixture.

Stephen Curry could miss Phoenix matchup

Stephen Curry is expected to consult with the team’s training staff before making a final decision. (Getty Images via AFP)
Stephen Curry is expected to consult with the team’s training staff before making a final decision. (Getty Images via AFP)

ESPN’s Anthony Slate reported that the Warriors guard indicated he would “probably” sit out the game in Phoenix.

“Steph Curry said he "probably" won't play tomorrow in Phoenix in the Warriors' first back-to-back of the season. Plans to talk to training staff, but clear they are easing him into the season,” Slater tweeted on X after the Grizzlies game.

With the Warriors facing their third game in a four-day span, head coach Steve Kerr is expected to carefully monitor Curry’s playing time and availability. Golden State had already signaled that the Warriors guard could be rested for some early-season games as part of its workload management strategy.

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Curry’s fitness will remain a key concern for Golden State following his injury-disrupted 2025-26 season, during which he notably missed 27 straight games because of a “runner’s knee” problem.

Steve Kerr outlined Curry’s workload plan

Kerr had earlier discussed the team’s approach to gradually increasing Curry’s workload, telling The Athletic: “I would just come out and tell the fans out there to be mindful when you’re buying the tickets of the schedule. Take a look. We are purposefully ramping up Steph more slowly this year, this training camp, than he’s used to.”

The two-time MVP featured in both of Golden State’s opening games, which ended in defeats, averaging 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2 rebounds in approximately 25 minutes per contest.

Brandon Podziemski also ruled out against Suns

Meanwhile, the Warriors will also be without another key guard, Brandin Podziemski, who confirmed that he will miss tomorrow’s matchup in Phoenix.

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Podziemski was unavailable for Golden State’s season opener due to a minor back issue but returned against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. He played 33 minutes in the 111-108 loss, recording 18 points and three assists.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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