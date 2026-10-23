Trump calls LeBron James a ‘TOTAL DISGRACE’ accusing 76ers star of disrespecting US national anthem
Donald Trump’s remarks followed criticism from JD Vance a day earlier, when he called out WNBA players for leaving the court during the national anthem.
President Donald Trump had already made his stance toward LeBron James apparent in July, when he weighed in on the NBA’s GOAT debate and chose Michael Jordan over the 76ers star while calling the latter a “racist."
Trump reignited his criticism of James on Thursday, accusing the NBA star of showing disrespect toward the US national anthem and branding him a “TOTAL DISGRACE.”
Trump finds Lebron James’ behavior disrespectful
“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post alongside a video that showed James moving his body during the anthem.
The clip showed James standing alongside his Philadelphia 76ers teammates, swinging his arms in a warm-up stretch and mimicking basketball shooting motions.
“I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump’s post further read.
Trump’s criticism follows JD Vance condemning WNBA players
Trump’s remarks followed criticism from Vice President JD Vance a day earlier, when he called out players from the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries for leaving the court during the national anthem ahead of WNBA Finals games.
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Vance condemned the move as “disgraceful,” arguing that athletes should not express opposition to a politician by “disrespecting the country writ large.”
Trump and James’ long-running feud
Donald Trump had previously taken aim at James in July while discussing his choice for basketball’s greatest player, naming Hall of Famer Michael Jordan over the Philadelphia 76ers star.
During the remarks, Trump also suggested that James might be racist and speculated that the NBA star disliked him.
“And I think LeBron is maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I only like people who like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way,” the US president said.
Also read | LeBron James’ courtside exchange with fan draws attention during 76ers vs Knicks clash: 'He’s been so irritated'
Meanwhile, James is in his record 24th NBA season and has frequently criticized Trump while speaking out on issues such as racial justice, voting rights and education. The 41-year-old has also backed Democratic candidates in recent election cycles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More