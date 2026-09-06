SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Steve Angeli passed for three touchdowns in his first game action following a season-ending injury nearly a year ago, freshman Shavane Anderson ran for three more, and Syracuse routed New Hampshire 66-3 Saturday in the Orange’s season opener.

Steve Angeli sharp, throws for three touchdowns in return as Syracuse routs New Hampshire 66-3

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Angeli, who suffered a torn Achilles in Syracuse’s fourth game last season, was sharp in his return. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 263 yards and touchdown strikes of 19 and 18 yards to Umari Hatcher and 27 yards to David Clement. The quarterback threw a scare into the Orange faithful when he appeared to injure his right knee midway through the second quarter, but he ran off the field and missed just one play.

Syracuse came out sluggish but then scored on six consecutive drives. The Orange amassed nearly 500 yards of total offense to 150 for New Hampshire .

Anderson ran for 102 yards in his Syracuse debut. Tylik Hill ran for 90 more and a 2-yard score. Ten Syracuse players caught passes, led by Hatcher who had eight for 147 yards.

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{{^usCountry}} The Orange led 41-0 at the break. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Orange led 41-0 at the break. {{/usCountry}}

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New Hampshire's Brooks Bentley played just the first half and finished 11 of 18 passing for 75 yards and one interception. The Syracuse defense shut down the ground game, holding the Wildcats to 51 yards, and just 99 through the air. Running back Myles Thomason had seven receptions for 53 yards out of the backfield.

One concern for the Orange: penalties. Syracuse was flagged 12 times for 130 yards.

New Hampshire: Things looked encouraging after the Wildcats forced the Orange to punt on Syracuse’s opening series but then it was all downhill from there. New Hampshire, quite simply, was overmatched on both sides of the ball.

Syracuse: The big story was how Angeli would fare after his injury and whether he’d come out of the game with no ill effects. He answered those questions resoundingly with his passing and his ability to withstand some big hits. The challenge increases next week.

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New Hampshire: Home against Stonehill Sept. 12.

Syracuse: Hosts Cal Sept. 12 in ACC season opener.

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