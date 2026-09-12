NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Johnson’s Ring of Honor ceremony with the Tennessee Titans is on hold because of what the team described as unforeseen circumstances preventing his family from traveling to Nashville in time for Sunday’s game.

Titans delay Chris Johnson's Ring of Honor ceremony because of his family's travel issues

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The Titans had expected to induct the 2009 NFL rushing leader at halftime of their season opener Sunday against the New York Jets. Johnson announced in June that he was diagnosed last year with ALS, a neurodegenerative condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease that affects nerve cell communication with muscles throughout the body.

Titans officials announced the change of plans Friday.

Deep Dive Why was Chris Johnson's Ring of Honor ceremony postponed? Chris Johnson's Ring of Honor ceremony was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances preventing his family from traveling to Nashville in time for the event. What were Chris Johnson's key achievements during his NFL career? Chris Johnson was the 2009 NFL rushing leader and earned the nickname 'CJ2K' for rushing 2,006 yards in that season. He also holds the single-season record for 2,509 yards from scrimmage. How will the Titans commemorate Chris Johnson during the postponed ceremony? During the postponed ceremony, the Titans plan to dedicate the halftime celebration to recognizing Johnson's on-field achievements and legacy, despite his absence.

“Knowing how much he and his family desire to be in person at Nissan Stadium for his induction into the Titans Ring of Honor, we will postpone the official induction ceremony and look forward to celebrating the moment with them at a future date,” the Titans said in a statement on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Titans officials said Sunday’s halftime ceremony will remain dedicated to celebrating Johnson’s on-field achievements and legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Titans officials said Sunday’s halftime ceremony will remain dedicated to celebrating Johnson’s on-field achievements and legacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Johnson, who turns 41 on Sept. 23, spent six seasons with the Titans after they selected him out of East Carolina with the 24th pick in the 2008 draft.

He earned the nickname “CJ2K” in 2009 when he finished with 2,006 yards rushing to join O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis and Jamal Lewis in the exclusive 2,000-yard club. He was the Associated Press NFL offensive player of the year that season.

Johnson also had 2,509 yards from scrimmage in 2009, a single-season record that still stands in the NFL.

He rushed for 7,965 yards and had 58 total touchdowns with the Titans. He ran for 9,651 yards and scored 64 touchdowns during a 10-year career that also included stops with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals .

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