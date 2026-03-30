Tom Brady's Fernando Mendoza pitch gets serious; Raiders, Brian Griese take first steps before 2026 Draft

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders have apparently made their much-awaited 2026 Draft decision. All the signs point towards their only choice for the No 1 pick - Indiana Hoosiers star Fernando Mendoza. The 22-year-old, too, seems interested to join an offense led by Klint Kubiak and is already training for the upcoming season.

Brady, who has a 10% ownership stake of the Raiders, has already shown interest in Mendoza. And it is the seven-time Super Bowl winner's former teammate, Brian Griese, who is training the youngster.

Mendoza is scheduled to visit Las Vegas this week as part of the league’s Top 30 prospect program, where teams conduct in-depth evaluations. However, insiders suggest this visit carries a different tone.

‘Just a formality’ “This feels kinda less like a formality and more like a preview of what’s to come,” Alex Belcastro said. “So take a good look at your quarterback. Reports say Fernando Mendoza has already started learning Klint Kubiak’s offense ahead of the draft.”

ESPN analyst Daniel Jeremiah, meanwhile, revealed that Mendoza is already being prepped in the Raiders’ offensive scheme.

“Fernando Mendoza is working with Brian Griese right now, and it’s not so much that they’re working on footwork,” Jeremiah said, per SB Nation. “They’re installing the Raiders’ offense. He’s full speed ahead.”

What Fernando Mendoza brings to the table Mendoza’s rise has been driven by a standout lone season at Indiana, where he led the program to a perfect 16-0 record and its first national championship. His numbers underline the hype: 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns (an FBS high), and just six interceptions on 273 completions.

What happens next The draft, set for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, is now fast approaching. With Mendoza already immersing himself in the Raiders’ playbook and preparing for his visit, the process appears to be shifting from evaluation to preparation.

2026 AP Mock Draft picks Las Vegas Raiders — Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)

New York Jets — Arvell Reese (EDGE, Ohio State)

Arizona Cardinals — Francis Mauigoa (OT, Miami)

Tennessee Titans — David Bailey (EDGE, Texas Tech)

New York Giants — Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)

Cleveland Browns — Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State)

Washington Commanders — Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE, Miami)

New Orleans Saints — Mansoor Delane (CB, LSU)

Kansas City Chiefs — Spencer Fano (OT, Utah)

Cincinnati Bengals — Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)

Miami Dolphins — Makai Lemon (WR, USC)

Dallas Cowboys — Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)

Los Angeles Rams — Jordon Tyson (WR, Arizona State)

Baltimore Ravens — Olaivavega Ioane (G, Penn State)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Keldric Faulk (EDGE, Auburn)

New York Jets — Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama)

Detroit Lions — Kadyn Proctor (OT, Alabama)

Minnesota Vikings — Dillon Thieneman (S, Oregon)

Carolina Panthers — Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon)

Dallas Cowboys — Jermod McCoy (CB, Tennessee)

Pittsburgh Steelers — Blake Miller (OT, Clemson)

Los Angeles Chargers — Akheem Mesidor (EDGE, Miami)

Philadelphia Eagles — Caleb Lomu (OT, Utah)

Cleveland Browns — Denzel Boston (WR, Washington)

Chicago Bears — Cashius Howell (EDGE, Texas A&M)

Buffalo Bills — Zion Young (EDGE, Missouri)

San Francisco 49ers — Monroe Freeling (OT, Georgia)

Houston Texans — Kayden McDonald (DT, Ohio State)

Kansas City Chiefs — Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson)

Miami Dolphins — T.J. Parker (EDGE, Clemson)

New England Patriots — Max Iheanachor (OT, Arizona State)

Seattle Seahawks — Brandon Cisse (CB, South Carolina)