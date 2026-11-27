The Detroit Lions held a 19-10 lead over the Chicago Bears at halftime, with the visitors also dealing with a significant setback after tight end Colston Loveland was ruled out early in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams' action is coming under scrutiny. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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However, the play that led to Loveland's injury has since drawn attention for another reason, with Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams' actions coming under scrutiny.

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Footage of the sequence shows Loveland appearing to get caught in an awkward position during a play.

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{{^usCountry}} Just before he attempted to regain his balance and move away, Williams appeared to give him a push, causing the Bears tight end to lose his footing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just before he attempted to regain his balance and move away, Williams appeared to give him a push, causing the Bears tight end to lose his footing. {{/usCountry}}

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The footage has since sparked backlash on social media, with several fans criticizing Williams for his apparent push on Loveland. One fan expressed their displeasure on X, writing, “Tyleik Williams is a certified LOSER.” The same user tweeted, "I highly dislike Tyleik Williams at this moment."

Another user also condemned the defensive tackle's actions, posting, "Absolutely gross for Tyleik Williams to shove Loveland for no reason, leading to his injury. I hope he gets his next"

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However, not everyone viewed the incident in the same light, with some fans dismissing it as part of the physical nature of the sport. One user appeared to defend the play, commenting, "It's football season. It's violent"

This story is being updated.