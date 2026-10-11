UF game delayed by lightning: When will Florida vs South Carolina resume? Latest updates

The Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks football game has been delayed by lightning, with the second half put on hold at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, October 10.
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Florida was trailing South Carolina 17-10 when the delay was announced.
The Florida Gators Football account confirmed the stoppage on X, saying the team had entered a lightning delay and that further updates would follow. No official restart time has been announced in the updates available so far.
Florida vs South Carolina game delayed by lightning
The delay was announced after lightning was detected in the area around the stadium. Max Bernstein of The Independent Florida Alligator also reported that play had been suspended because of the weather.
Fans are waiting for officials to give the all-clear before players can return to the field.
When will the Florida vs South Carolina game resume?
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There is no confirmed restart time yet. According to updates shared about the stadium's weather rules, play cannot resume until there have been no lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius for 30 minutes.
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There is no confirmed restart time yet. According to updates shared about the stadium's weather rules, play cannot resume until there have been no lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius for 30 minutes.
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That means the length of the delay will depend on local weather conditions and when the required waiting period can begin. Officials have not announced when the second half will restart.
Florida trails South Carolina 17-10
South Carolina entered halftime with a seven-point lead after taking advantage of Florida's mistakes. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes in the first half, helping the Gamecocks move ahead.
Weather update
The Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks game is out of the lightning delay. Florida Gators Football announced on X at that play would resume after a 10-minute warmup period.
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The update means the teams were cleared to prepare to return to the field, although the post itself did not give an exact kickoff time.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.