Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer is reportedly considering a return to college football, with Maryland emerging as a possible destination. According to On3's Daniel Hager, citing InsideMDSports reporter Jeff Ermann, Meyer is "seriously considering" the vacant head coaching position at Maryland.

Urban Meyer is reportedly considering Maryland's vacant head coaching position after speaking with athletic director Jim Smith about a possible return. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (AP Photo/John Raoux)

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Ermann first reported on Wednesday, November 18, that Meyer had spoken with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith about the job. However, there has been no confirmation that Meyer has received an offer or agreed to take the position.

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The reported discussions come after Meyer repeatedly indicated that he had no plans to return to coaching. He last coached college football at Ohio State before stepping down after the 2018 season.

Urban Meyer has connections with Maryland athletic director and deputy

Meyer also has a previous connection with Maryland deputy athletic director Diana Sabau. She worked as a senior deputy athletics director at Ohio State during his time with the Buckeyes.

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{{^usCountry}} His reported conversation with Jim Smith and his connection with Sabau have brought further attention to Maryland's coaching search. According to Trojans Wire, Meyer could also be using the discussion to understand how college football has changed since his last season as a head coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His reported conversation with Jim Smith and his connection with Sabau have brought further attention to Maryland's coaching search. According to Trojans Wire, Meyer could also be using the discussion to understand how college football has changed since his last season as a head coach. {{/usCountry}}

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The sport now operates in a different environment, with name, image and likeness (NIL) payments, the transfer portal and an expanded College Football Playoff.

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Urban Meyer's coaching record and Jacksonville Jaguars exit

Meyer has a 187-32 record from his time coaching Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won three national championships and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

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However, his most recent coaching experience came in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Since 2022, Meyer has worked as an analyst on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff college football programme.

He had also rejected suggestions that he could return to coaching when his name came up during Penn State's search for a head coach last year. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Meyer addressed the reports directly.

Also Read: Greg Harbaugh loses Minnesota offensive coordinator job after disappointing defeat against Penn State

“I certainly did not meet with Penn State about the job,” Meyer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “Yeah, my phone started blowing up last week and I’ve got a lot of respect for Penn State but I have no interest in coaching again. So, no, of course not.”

Maryland searches for Mike Locksley's replacement

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Maryland is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike Locksley seven games into the 2026 season. Locksley led the Terrapins from 2019 to 2026.

The programme has not recorded a 10-win season since 2003. Meyer, meanwhile, has guided teams to 12 seasons with at least 10 wins during his college coaching career.

Maryland is scheduled to face USC on Saturday, November 21. The possibility of Meyer taking over the programme has added another development to the team's ongoing coaching search.