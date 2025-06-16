US Open rain delay: When will the final round at Oakmont start again?

The play for the US Open golf championship has been stopped due to dangerous weather on Sunday afternoon. US Open final round has been suspended due to rain.(Reuters)

A weather delay is in place at Oakmont Country Club, just outside of Pittsburgh, with the golfers on the course for the final round of the tournament. The PGA Tour said play was stopped due to "dangerous weather."

The driving range has reopened for players to warm back up. The play is expected to resume at 5:40 PM ET.

Play was suspended just after 4 PM ET as rain came pouring down onto the course, forming puddles on the greens. Spectators pulled out umbrellas as golfers played through the initial start of the rainfall, but it became heavier, and officials ultimately decided to blow the horn. Once play stopped, golfers began to leave the course.

While the weather was bright and sunny when the championship started on Friday, with the temperatures reaching 80 degrees during the initial period, rain was predicted for Sunday.

At the stop of play, Sam Burns was on top of the US Open leaderboard at 2-under-par through seven holes. Adam Scott trailed him in second place at 1-under-par. The two golfers are the only ones under par at the moment.

How play progressed before the US Open rain delay

Sam Burns began the day on four-under par with a one-stroke lead over Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, and they battled through seven holes with the gap the same when the storm came, causing puddles on several Oakmont greens.

Scott made a bogey at the first hole after missing the green with his approach, but Burns made his first three-putt bogey of the week on the second.

Scott stumbled to bogey at the third after finding a right bunker off the tee, but answered with a tap-in birdie at the par-five fourth.

When Burns made bogey at the fifth, finding a left bunker off the tee, the final pair were deadlocked for the lead at two under.

Scott made a three-putt bogey at the par-three sixth and both parred the seventh before play was halted with them on the tee at the par-three eighth.

Norway's Viktor Hovland made bogeys at the second and third and another at the fifth to fall back to level par with England's Tyrrell Hatton, fourth on one-over through eight holes.

American JJ Spaun, who began the day one adrift, opened with three consecutive bogeys and added bogeys at five and six, stumbling to two-over alongside Mexico's Carlos Ortiz through eight holes.