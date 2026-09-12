Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin will team up for the United States against English stars Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in the anchor match of Saturday morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup.

U.S. sticking to familiar pairings for Solheim Cup Saturday foursomes

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Lee was the only player from either the U.S. or European teams to go 2-0-0 on Friday, as the Solheim Cup saw both the morning foursomes and afternoon four- ball sessions split evenly to create a 4-4 tie at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Lee and Coughlin played foursomes Friday morning and took down Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and France's Celine Boutier, 3 and 2. Lee then played alongside Megan Khang in four-ball, and the duo routed Koerstz Madsen and Boutier 5 and 3.

Hull and Woad, two of Europe's strongest players, only managed a half-point as a tandem playing both sessions Friday. But Europe was strong across the board, with 10 players everyone besides Koerstz Madsen and Boutier contributing for at least a half-point.

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{{^usCountry}} Saturday's session will start with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz facing Swedes Maja Stark and Linn Grant. Korda and Corpuz defeated Hull and Woad 4 and 3 in Friday morning's foursomes, while Grant and Stark were 3-and-2 winners over Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in the same session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday's session will start with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz facing Swedes Maja Stark and Linn Grant. Korda and Corpuz defeated Hull and Woad 4 and 3 in Friday morning's foursomes, while Grant and Stark were 3-and-2 winners over Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho in the same session. {{/usCountry}}

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The second match Saturday will pit Zhang and Kupcho against Ireland's Leona Maguire and Germany's Esther Henseleit. The third match will be Auston Kim and Andrea Lee against a pair of European rookies, England's Mimi Rhodes and France's Nastasia Nadaud.

On the sideline for the U.S. will be Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan and Khang. For Europe, Koerstz Madsen, Boutier and Spaniards Carlota Ciganda and Julia Lopez Ramirez will have the morning off.

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The foursomes session will be followed again by four-ball in the afternoon before 12 singles matches on Sunday help decide the winner.

The United States need 10 more points to retain the Solheim Cup or 10 1/2 to win outright. The Americans last won on European soil in 2015.

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