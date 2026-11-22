The Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech game went into the fourth quarter with the North Carolina school holding an assailable lead. As the quarter progressed, it seemed unlikely that the Georgia Tech could recover, and they couldn't ultimately, losing 29-50.

Carlos Hernandez of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons runs with the ball against Zachary Tobe #5 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 21. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But the fourth quarter saw an unusual incident in the stands at the Bobby Dudd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia became a talking point. The ESPN broadcast showed a purported couple in the stands, having an animated argument during the game. Eventually, they seemed to have resolved their differences with a kiss.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The video went viral especially with the game's play-by-play callers also having an amusing conversation about it.

"He is locked in," one of the play-byplay commentator said, speculating about what's going on between them. "He is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer and he's not leaving. I mean, they are in each other's personal space. He's not happy with whatever she just told.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: George MacIntyre not playing vs LSU with injury as Faizon Brandon takes over Tennessee QB duties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: George MacIntyre not playing vs LSU with injury as Faizon Brandon takes over Tennessee QB duties {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"This would be such a great live follow show for you on ABC," joked the other.

As the couple made up after the brief fight with a kiss, one of them said, "Oh, this is great. Embrace the love, America."

Here's the video:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans erupt over moment on social media

Viewers who were tuned in to the broadcast on Saturday were amused by the incident. Several humours reactions on social media followed.

“Aye shout out to the couple at the wake forest and Georgia tech game,” wrote one. “Y’all been pure entertainment for me and my uncles. we thought y’all broke up for a second there.”

“I don’t have the volume on it but the cameraman in this Wake Forest game spying on this couple is priceless,” wrote another.

“That footage of the couple at the Wake Forest/G-Tech game was too much. Homie was fighting for his life. Cameras kept cutting to them,” said one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This couple in the stands at the Wake Forest game are about to have it SO much worse when they find out the game coverage laid into them for like 10mins straight,” added one.