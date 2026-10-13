What did Mike Tomlin say about Derrick Henry? NBC analyst clarifies his intentions about Ravens RB

Mike Tomlin has begun a new chapter in his career after stepping away from coaching, joining NBC’s Sunday Night Football pregame team as an analyst. However, it was his unusual way of referring to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry that caught fans’ attention on Sunday.

What did Mike Tomlin say about Derrick Henry?

Mike Tomlin avoided using Derrick Henry's name while discussing Baltimore’s Sunday Night Football matchup. (L - Instagram @last_king_2 ; R - X @CoachTomlin)

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Interestingly, Tomlin did not make headlines for a specific comment about Henry. Instead, the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach repeatedly avoided using the running back’s name while discussing Baltimore’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

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Avoiding a player’s name can often be perceived as a lack of respect, but Tomlin’s repeated use of the nickname seemed to reflect his awareness of the threat Henry poses to opposing defenses.

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{{^usCountry}} With Lamar Jackson unavailable due to an ankle injury, Tomlin stressed that Baltimore would need to “ride The Big Runner.” He continued using the nickname twice more while explaining his point, never directly naming Henry during his analysis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Lamar Jackson unavailable due to an ankle injury, Tomlin stressed that Baltimore would need to “ride The Big Runner.” He continued using the nickname twice more while explaining his point, never directly naming Henry during his analysis. {{/usCountry}}

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NBC host Maria Taylor stepped in to confirm that Tomlin was referring to Henry. “He still will not say his name because he sends a shiver down his spine,” Taylor said.

Tomlin clarifies feelings about Henry

NBC later shared a clip of the exchange on social media, highlighting Tomlin’s repeated refusal to say Henry’s name. The network captioned the video, “Mike Tomlin is committed to never saying Derrick Henry’s name.”

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Tomlin soon responded to the post, making it clear that his choice of words came from admiration for the Ravens running back. He tweeted, “So much respect for The Big Runner.”

Tomlin’s winning record against Henry

During his time with the Steelers, Tomlin faced Henry on multiple occasions, both when the running back was with the Tennessee Titans and after his move to Baltimore. Those encounters gave the former coach a close look at Henry’s physical running style and ability to trouble opposing defenses.

However, Pittsburgh generally managed to contain Henry during those meetings. In seven games against the Steelers while representing the Titans and Ravens, Henry crossed the 100-yard rushing mark twice and recorded three touchdowns. Tomlin’s teams won six of those seven contests, giving him a 6-1 record against the running back.

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Even so, Tomlin’s remarks reflected his respect for Henry and the challenge he presents on the field, rather than any intention to slight the Ravens star.

Derrick Henry powers Ravens’ offense

The 32-year-old running back continues to build on his remarkable career, and his performance on Sunday once again highlighted his value to Baltimore. Henry finished the game with 102 rushing yards, helping the Ravens claim an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons.

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In Baltimore’s first five games this season, Henry has rushed for 476 yards and scored seven touchdowns, putting together another productive start to the year. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in seven seasons and is working toward another such campaign.

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