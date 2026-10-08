What did Stephen A. Smith say about Lane Johnson? ESPN host issues apology amid major backlash

Sports show host Stephen A. Smith found himself in hot water over comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson on Wednesday's edition of his morning talk show, First Take.

Lane Johnson (L) and Stephen A. Smith. (File Photos)

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Johnson on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL. In a statement Johnson issued on his decision, the Offensive Tackle cited his deteriorating mental health as the reason. Johnson played 16 seasons for the Eagles, having joined them in the 2013 NFL draft.

Smith appeared to make fun of and trivialize the 36-year-old's decision. His comments sparked a massive backlash, prompting the ESPN host to issue an apology and clarify the comments he made about Lane Johnson's retirement.

He claimed that it was a "misunderstanding" and that he was criticizing the Eagles organization and not Johnson's decision to retire.

Also read: Why did Lane Johnson retire? Eagles legend says 'time to say goodbye to football'

What Stephen A. Smith Said About Lane Johnson's Retirement

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to Lane Johnson's retirement, Stephen A. Smith said: “He went like this, ‘You know what? I’m gonna call it quits,' Now, he calls it quits. Not before the season. Not in the offseason. Oh, no, no, no, no! After being subjected to this, he said, ‘Life is a little bit too short. I need to focus’ — what did he say? His mental health? Am I making it up?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Lane Johnson's retirement, Stephen A. Smith said: “He went like this, ‘You know what? I’m gonna call it quits,' Now, he calls it quits. Not before the season. Not in the offseason. Oh, no, no, no, no! After being subjected to this, he said, ‘Life is a little bit too short. I need to focus’ — what did he say? His mental health? Am I making it up?” {{/usCountry}}

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"Four games into the 2026 season, a dude that has been in the league forever, sits back and says, 'I need to focus on my mental health,'" the veteran host continued, appearing to directly mock Johnson's decision.

"And this brother said, ‘Hey, my life matters. It’s time. I’m gonna call it quits. My mental health. My mental.’ Lord! That’s trouble for the Philadelphia Eagles, and everybody in the 'City of Brotherly Love' knows it," he added.

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Also read: Cam Jurgens trade: Why Eagles sent Pro Bowl center to Ravens in major midseason move; explained

What Stephen A. Smith Said In His Clarification

Stephen A. Smith issued a clarification hours after his comments on Wednesday morning blew up. Smith said that he meant that the situation at the Philadelphia Eagles is so "chaotic" that it can "drive you to" retirement.

"I'm sorry that when I was on television earlier this morning... people misconstrued me minimizing mental health. I would never do that. ... I wasn't talking about and mental health," Smith said. "I was talking about how the Eagles and how chaotic this situation is can drive you to it."

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