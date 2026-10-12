What happened to Cam Skattebo? Fans disappointed after underwhelming performance vs Commanders

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo struggled in the first half against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He had just 12 yards on six carries, averaging 2.0 yards per attempt. He had no receptions by halftime.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants pictured, (Getty Images via AFP)

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The Giants trailed 12-3 at halftime. Their offense struggled to gain momentum, adding to fans' frustration.

One fan wrote on X, "Ya I’m done starting Cam Skattebo in fantasy. He a ghost."

Another added, "Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants cant be serious."

A third person commented, "I swear Cam Skattebo doesn’t look when he runs. Man just runs into the pile and calls it a day."

One more fan expressed, "If you have Cam Skattebo in fantasy I recommend trying to trade him."

One more person wrote, "Cam Skattebo is not a RB1. Great motor and short yardage back, but he has no juice & in this league you need juice at RB."

Is Cam Skattebo injured?

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{{^usCountry}} Cam Skattebo had dealt with minor shoulder and muscle tightness during the week. However, he practiced fully on Friday and entered the game without an injury designation. There was no confirmed indication that an injury was affecting his performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cam Skattebo had dealt with minor shoulder and muscle tightness during the week. However, he practiced fully on Friday and entered the game without an injury designation. There was no confirmed indication that an injury was affecting his performance. {{/usCountry}}

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New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Week 5 matchup depth chart

New York Giants (3-1)

Key inactives: S Jason Pinnock (concussion), RB Devin Singletary, OL J.C. Davis, DL Bobby Jamison-Travis, CB Nikko Reed, QB Jake Haener (emergency/3rd QB). Chauncey Golston (neck) is on IR and did not travel.

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Offense

QB: Jameis Winston (starter), J.J. McCarthy (backup)

RB: Cam Skattebo (lead), Najee Harris / Tyrone Tracy Jr.

FB: Patrick Ricard

WR: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney (Charlie Jones/Dalen Cambre as depth)

TE: Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz

OL: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan Jr., C John Michael Schmitz Jr., RG Francis Mauigoa, RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Aaron Stinnie / Marcus Mbow as backups)

Defense

DL: Shelby Harris, DJ Reader (NT), Darius Alexander (with Golston out)

LB/EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese (Micah McFadden, Jihad Ward, Trace Ford as depth)

DB: CBs Deonte Banks & Greg Newsome II, NB Dru Phillips, SS Tyler Nubin, FS Jevon Holland (Ar’Darius Washington steps up with Pinnock out)

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Special Teams: K Dominic Zvada, P Jordan Stout

Washington Commanders (1-3)

Key inactives: WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring), QB Marcus Mariota (knee), S Nick Cross (illness), S Percy Butler (hamstring), S Tyler Owens (hamstring), DE Charles Omenihu, G Tanoa Togiai. Terry McLaurin is active.

Offense

QB: Jayden Daniels (starter, returning from elbow injury), Athan Kaliakmanis (backup with Mariota out)

RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lead), Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler

WR: Terry McLaurin (active), Dyami Brown, Antonio Williams (Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey as depth; Diggs out)

TE: Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott / John Bates

OL: LT Brandon Coleman, LG Chris Paul, C Nick Allegretti / Lucas Patrick, RG Sam Cosmi / Matt Gulbin, RT Josh Conerly Jr. (Andrew Wylie as swing)

Defense

DL: Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, Daron Payne (Deatrich Wise Jr. available; Omenihu out)

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LB/EDGE: Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson / Dorance Armstrong

DB: CBs Rasul Douglas / Amik Robertson / Fabian Moreau / Mike Sainristil, SS Jeremy Reaves (elevated help with multiple safeties out), FS Quan Martin

Special Teams: K Drew Stevens, P Tress Way