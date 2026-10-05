What happened to Parker Washington? Jaguars WR's struggles vs Bengals frustrate fans: 'Where is he?'

Parker Washington's slow start against the Cincinnati Bengals has fantasy football managers getting frustrated.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) pictured. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver came into Week 4 after a strong opening to the season. Through three games, Washington had 15 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns, quickly becoming one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets. He had also been a steady fantasy option.

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His numbers dipped in Week 3 against the Patriots, when he caught just 3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown on 5 targets. Even though he scored, it was his lowest total in both catches and receiving yards this season.

Deep Dive Why did Parker Washington have a slow start against the Bengals? Parker Washington had a slow start due to limited targets and opportunities, finishing the game with only one target and no catches during the first half, which left fantasy managers frustrated. How has Parker Washington's performance impacted fantasy football this season? Parker Washington started strong with 15 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games, making him a valuable option in fantasy football, but his recent dip in production has caused concern for his managers. What are fans saying about Parker Washington's lack of involvement in games? Fans expressed their frustration on social media, questioning why Parker Washington had limited targets during the Bengals game, with comments highlighting a desire for him to be more involved in the Jaguars' offense.

Things stayed quiet early against Cincinnati. Washington had yet to make a catch and had seen very few opportunities, with one short rush for 3 yards in the early updates. That left fantasy managers who were counting on him as a WR2 or flex option wondering when the targets would come.

Fans quickly took to X to voice their frustration.

One wrote, “Parker Washington and George Pickens with my fantasy team staring at 0-4 against a team that drafted Quinshon Judkins 3rd overall.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another said, “We need Parker Washington more involved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said, “We need Parker Washington more involved.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third fan asked, “Where is Parker Washington today? 1 target?”

Someone else added, “Imagine a world where Parker Washington gets one target in the first half."

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Also Read: Why is Lane Johnson not playing today? Is he injured? Inside Eagles OT's unexpected status report vs Rams

Bengals vs Jaguars Week 4 Depth Chart

Cincinnati Bengals

Key Inactives: S Bryan Cook, S Kyle Dugger, LB Swayze Bozeman, OT Myles Hinton, WR Colbie Young, DT B.J. Hill, DT Landon Robinson.

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow (Joe Flacco)

RB: Chase Brown (Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks)

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Dohnte Meyers (Mitch Tinsley)

TE: Mike Gesicki / Drew Sample (Erick All Jr., others)

OL: LT: Orlando Brown Jr. (Javon Foster)

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LG: Dylan Fairchild (Jalen Rivers)

C: Ted Karras (Connor Lew / Jacob Bayer)

RG: Dalton Risner (Jacob Bayer)

RT: Amarius Mims

Defense (base 4-3 look)

DL: Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II, Jonathan Allen, Myles Murphy (Cashius Howell, T.J. Slaton, Kris Jenkins Jr., Shemar Stewart)

LB: Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter, Oren Burks (Joe Giles-Harris)

DB: DJ Turner II, Tacario Davis / Dax Hill (nickel), Jordan Battle (safeties thin — P.J. Jules / Russ Yeast elevated and expected to help)

Special Teams: K Evan McPherson, P Ryan Rehkow.

Also Read: Breece Hall injury update: Why is Jets RB not playing today in Week 4 vs Bears?

Jacksonville Jaguars

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Key Inactives: CB Montaric Brown, WR CJ Williams, CB Christian Braswell, S Jalen Huskey, LB Jack Kiser, OL Daniel Faalele, DE Wesley Williams.

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence (Quinn Ewers)

RB: Bhayshul Tuten (Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen Jr., Ameer Abdullah)

WR: Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. (Josh Cameron, Travis Hunter)

TE: Brenton Strange (Nate Boerkircher, Quintin Morris)

OL: LT: Anton Harrison (Walker Little)

LG: Emmanuel Pregnon

C: Robert Hainsey (Jonah Monheim)

RG: Ezra Cleveland (Wyatt Milum)

RT: Cole Van Lanen

Defense (base 4-3)

DL: Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Josh Hines-Allen (Danny Striggow, others)

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Dennis Gardeck (Branson Combs, Jahlani Tavai)

DB: Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis (nickel), Eric Murray / Antonio Johnson (Jarrian Jones, Rayuan Lane III, Caleb Ransaw)

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Special Teams: K Cam Little, P Logan Cooke. Parker Washington also handles punt returns