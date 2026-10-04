Why is Lane Johnson not playing today? Is he injured? Inside Eagles OT's unexpected status report vs Rams

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was ruled inactive by the team ahead of their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The absence was unexpected as Lane Johnson was active in the team's practice through the week. However, according to the Eagles injury report ahead of Sunday's game, Lane Johnson is questionable because of “personal reasons.” Tthe veteran right tackle was ruled inactive for the game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Coming on the back of a devastating 27-7 Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, the Eagles were hoping to turn things around this week. Instead, things turned bad to worse quickly as the injury report came ahead of the game.

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ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that not only Lane Johnson, backup right tackle Fred Johnson is also out today. Schefter revealed that the right tackle duties on Sunday afternoon will be taken by the Eagles' rookie third-round pick, Markel Bell.

Why Is Lane Johnson Not Playing Today? According to the official injury report, Lane Johnson is questionable because of "personal reasons." It has not been revealed what exactly forced the veteran right tackle to stay out of the crucial Week 4 game.

Jeff McLane, the Eagles beat reporter for The Inquirer, reported that Lane Johnson had missed the early part of the Eagles' training camp in July, also for "personal reasons." When he returned, he had returned to his ageing parents, mother Ray Ann Carpentier and father David Johnson.

At the time, Johnson had also announced that it would likely be his last season in the NFL. The right tackle turned 36 in May this year.