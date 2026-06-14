Where to watch Knicks vs Spurs: TV channel, live stream and start time

The New York Knicks return to the court on Saturday night with a chance to make history. They face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. A fan waves a flag outside Madison Square Garden on the day of Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, in New York City, US. (REUTERS)

New York leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from securing its first NBA championship since 1973. A victory would bring the franchise its first Larry O'Brien Trophy in more than five decades.

“We’ve been preaching all year it’s about the next possession, the next possession, the next possession,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “We understand any time you try to play a closeout game, the level of desperation — for your opponents — increases (and) the level of desperation for the fans of your opponents is increased. You have to bring your best effort because even if you bring your best effort, it may not happen, especially on the road.”

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Game details Matchup: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs

Series: Knicks lead 3-1

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT / 5:30 p.m. PT)

Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

How to watch TV channel: ABC (national broadcast)

Live streaming:

ESPN App (with a valid cable or streaming provider login)

Fubo

DirecTV Stream

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV (ABC availability varies by market)

Additional options:

ESPN Unlimited

NBA League Pass (Finals blackout restrictions may apply)

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Officials The NBA assigned Scott Foster, James Capers and Tyler Ford as the referees for Game 5. Foster and Capers officiated Game 1 of the series, while Ford worked Game 2.

If the Spurs extend the series with a victory, Game 6 will be played Tuesday night in New York.