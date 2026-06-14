Why is Morocco called ‘MAR’ at the FIFA World Cup? The unique reason behind the abbreviation confusing fans

Morocco's national football team is playing against Brazil today at the New York Stadium, but it is in the headlines not just because of its performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Morocco at New York/New Jersey Stadium. Morocco's Brahim Diaz in action with Brazil's Lucas Paqueta IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

One quirk on scoreboards and graphics puzzled a lot of match viewers: Morocco is displayed as "MAR" instead of the more evident "MOR."

While most FIFA team abbreviations use the first three letters of a country's English name, Morocco is one of several exceptions. The reason traces back to the country's historical and linguistic ties with France.

FIFA uses standardized three-letter country codes, known as trigrams, to identify its 211 member associations across competitions, rankings, official documents and broadcast graphics.

Read more: Brazil vs Morocco: The first heavyweight clash of the World Cup

Why does FIFA use 'MAR' instead of 'MOR'? According to FIFA's official country code system, Morocco is represented by "MAR" because the country is widely known as "Maroc" in French.

Morocco's official languages are Arabic and Tamazight, but because of its colonial past under French administration, French is still widely used in business, government, education, and international communication.

As a result, international sporting organizations, including FIFA, adopted the abbreviation "MAR" from the French spelling rather than the English name "Morocco."

The practice is not unique to Morocco. Several countries compete under abbreviations that differ from their English names. Spain appears as "ESP," derived from España. South Korea uses "KOR," while Saudi Arabia often appears as "KSA," short for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Brazil vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinícius cancels out Saibari as honours remain even at the break

Morocco vs Brazil latest update The historic FIFA World Cup 2026 officially featured its first major match after two exciting days of activity, and it has lived up to the hype.

The first forty-five minutes of Brazil vs. Morocco's Group C curtain-raiser at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were a huge hit.

Morocco got out to a strong start, controlling possession and generating the better opportunities. Ismael Saibari's spectacular finish in the 22nd minute gave the African champions the lead, rewarding their strong start.

But after withstanding the early pressure, Brazil progressively gained ground in the match.

The scenario is set for a competitive second half, with both teams' scores tied at one. However, in the second half, the game isn't being played with the same intensity as it was in the first half, and both teams are trading blows.