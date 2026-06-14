Brazil vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: Saibari makes Brazil pay as Morocco seize early lead
Brazil vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Live score and updates of Brazil vs Morocco Group C clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
- 1 Mins agoMorocco turn up the heat
- 7 Mins agoMorocco.....GOAAAAL!!!
- 13 Mins agoGolden chance missed
- 21 Mins agoMorocco's first attempt on target
- 24 Mins agoMorocco make early impression
- 30 Mins agoWe're underway!
- 44 Mins agoPrediction time!
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoHistory supports Brazil
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoCan Morocco pull off a stunner?
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoThe biggest match awaits
Brazil vs Morocco Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: No nation has won the FIFA World Cup more times than Brazil. Yet the Selecao have gone 24 years without lifting the trophy, their longest drought since the gap between the 1970 and 1994 triumphs. On Sunday, they begin their quest for a sixth world title in New Jersey with a Group C clash against African champions Morocco....Read More
Brazil, the only team to have appeared in every World Cup since the tournament's inception in 1930, arrive under new head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian will be managing at a World Cup for the first time in his career. After warm-up victories over Panama (6-2) and Egypt (2-1), Brazil will be keen to continue their remarkable record of topping their group at every World Cup.
Morocco, however, are expected to provide the sternest test in Group C, which also includes Scotland and Haiti. The Atlas Lions captured global attention with their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, becoming the first African nation to reach the last four of a World Cup. They also arrive in strong form, having won all of their qualifying matches and claimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after a dramatic final against Senegal.
With Brazil chasing history and Morocco eager to prove that their 2022 success was no one-off, the opening Group C encounter promises to be one of the most intriguing matches of the tournament.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco turn up the heat
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco look to increase their lead as Hakimi sprints through to crack the defense right after the Hydration break, but the attempt is not within the reach.
Brazil 0-1 Morocco, 27 minutes
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco.....GOAAAAL!!!
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Saibari lights up Moroccan hopes. Just when Brazil were showing encouraging signs with a barrage of attacks, Saibari pierced through the Brazil defense to latch onto the through ball and chipped it over the charging goalkeeper to send Morocco 1-0 up.
Brazil 0-1 Morocco, 21 minutes
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Golden chance missed
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: After minutes of domination from Morocco, who have had six shots in the first 14 minutes with 72% possession, Brazil finally made a move with Vinicius making a top attempt to get the ball into the box. All Thiago needed was to tap the ball home, but he couldn't even make contact.
Brazil 0-0 Morocco, 14 minutes
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco's first attempt on target
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Bit nervy start from Brazil, have their defence breach as the ball finds an unmarked Ayanaoui, who pulls the trigger from just outside the box, but the ball is kept out by Gabriel.
Brazil 0-0 Morocco, 5 minutes
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco make early impression
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Three minutes into the game, and Morocco have been dominating the possession, an unlikely scene for Ancelotti from the dugout. They also get the first offensive set-piece, but couldn't make an impact.
Brazil 0-0 Morocco, 3 minutes
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: We're underway!
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: And thus begins the Group C curtain-raiser. Can Brazil keep their World Cup streak intact? Or will the African champions wreak havoc in New Jersey to stun the five-time champions?
Brazil are wearing their iconic canary yellow and blue kit. Morocco in red and green.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Just minutes away
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Players make their way into the MetLife Stadium. Time for the national anthems. First Brazil, then Morocco.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Prediction time!
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Who will win this Group C clash? Opta supercomputer reckons Brazil will win the Group C curtain-raiser. It has given Brazil 57.7% chance to win against Morocco, who have 18.8 per cent odds of pulling off a stunner. What do you reckon?
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco reveal starting XI
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: No Neymar as Brazil reveals starting XI
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Neymar has been ruled out of the match as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Brazil also have Rodrygo, Estevao, Eder Militao and Wesley – all potential starters - out with injuries.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Form supports Morocco
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco head into the contest on the back of better form, having not lost any of their last five matches, which includes win against Madagascar, Burundi and Panama, while drawing against Ecuador and Norway. Brazil, on the other side, lost one of their last five matches, against France in March. But they beat Egypt and Panama in pre-tournament friendlies and also won against Croatia in March.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: History supports Brazil
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: The Group C clash in New Jersey will be the fourth time Brazil face Morocco. The South American nation have won twice in three matches before, including their only World Cup meeting in 1998 - 3-0 in a group game - but the African country won the last encounter, a friendly in 2023, by 2-1.
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Can Morocco pull off a stunner?
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui in March, certainly believes. He said: "It's a match that will tell us where we stand, but I think we're in a good place to start this competition. Lots of people say it's not the Brazil of old, but it's still Brazil."
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Ancelotti backs Brazil
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Despite a far from convincing performance in the Qualifiers, where they lost six of their 18 games and finished fifth, which in previous years would have forced them into the play-offs, Ancelotti believes this Brazilian squad can compete with the very best. "It's a new experience, it's a new responsibility to represent the country of football," the Italian said. "We have a team that can compete with every team in the world, we're convinced of that. It's a team with quality and experience, and with absolute confidence that it can compete with anyone."
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: The biggest match awaits
Brazil vs Morocco Live Score: Five matches and two days into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we finally have the tournament's biggest clash yet. World Cup giants Brazil, one of football's greatest dynasties, take on Africa's finest, Morocco, in a blockbuster Group C encounter in New Jersey.
Historically, that makes Brazil the favourites. But Carlo Ancelotti's side arrive as one of the least fancied Brazil teams in recent memory, with even bookmakers showing little confidence in the Selecao. That leaves reigning African champions Morocco, semi-finalists at the last World Cup, sensing a genuine opportunity in what is expected to be the defining fixture of a group that also features Scotland and Haiti.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs Morocco Group C clash in New Jersey. Stay tuned for more updates!