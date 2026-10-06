Who is Boakai Hilton? Terrion Arnold's childhood friend's testimony could make Seahawks CB's legal battle more difficult

Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold remains on paid leave while facing eight felony charges connected to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping. A new development on Monday could further complicate his legal battle, as another co-defendant has reportedly agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Terrion Arnold remains on paid leave while facing eight felony charges. (Tampa Bay Times )

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Several defendants involved in the case have already pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against those who are still facing charges. On Monday, Boakai Hilton became the latest co-defendant to plead guilty, receiving a 10-year prison sentence.

Who is Boakai Hilton?

Hilton, a childhood friend of Arnold, was also accused of being involved in the robbery and kidnapping case. His guilty plea could prove significant for Arnold as prosecutors continue to build their case.

Hilton was also allegedly the person who organized the effort to confront the men suspected of taking cash and other belongings from a Florida house rented by Arnold, according to NBC Sports report.

The latest development was reported by Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, who provided further details about Hilton's plea agreement.

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{{^usCountry}} "Another co-defendant in his case, Boakai Hilton, pleaded guilty in court today and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is required to testify against Arnold as part of his plea agreement," Birkett tweeted on X. Hilton to testify against Terrion Arnold {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Another co-defendant in his case, Boakai Hilton, pleaded guilty in court today and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is required to testify against Arnold as part of his plea agreement," Birkett tweeted on X. Hilton to testify against Terrion Arnold {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the agreement, Hilton is required to testify against Arnold, potentially making the ongoing legal proceedings more difficult for the Seahawks cornerback.

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Since the initial arrests in February, prosecutors have appeared poised to use the co-defendants' guilty pleas as part of their case against Arnold.

Hilton's decision to plead guilty and testify could now provide prosecutors with further evidence as they pursue the charges against the Seahawks cornerback.

Legal case keeps Arnold sidelined

Arnold's legal case remains unresolved as he faces eight charges tied to what prosecutors have described as a revenge plot targeting individuals he believed stole more than $250,000 from him while he was staying at an Airbnb. Hilton is among six co-defendants charged in the case.

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The Detroit Lions released Arnold after the charges became public in June. Detroit had selected the cornerback 24th overall out of Alabama in the 2024 NFL Draft.

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The 23-year-old entered a not-guilty plea in July. He later signed with the Seattle Seahawks in late August, but the team move did not clear his legal complications. He was placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list, leaving him indefinitely suspended until the league removes him from the list.

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Arnold is expected to remain on the exempt list while his legal proceedings continue and until the case reaches a resolution.