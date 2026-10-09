Who is JoJo Lacey? Dylan Harper’s girlfriend hit with fresh infidelity allegations months after football player cheating rumors

There have been numerous instances when NBA dating stories have sent fans into a frenzy on social media, and this time, the pair at the center of the dating drama is San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey.

Jojo Lacey had already faced allegations of cheating with a football player, yet she and Dylan Harper continued to stand by their relationship. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The couple have faced cheating rumors before, but fresh allegations have now thrust their relationship back into the spotlight.

Who is Jojo Lacey? Her relationship with Dylan Harper

Harper and Lacey are both Rutgers alumni, with reports suggesting that the pair have been in a relationship for approximately two years.

Lacey, who is 24, pursued a professional basketball career after going undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

She subsequently earned a spot at Washington Mystics training camp, although her time with the team lasted only about a month before she was waived.

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{{^usCountry}} Harper, on the other hand, entered the NBA as one of the most highly regarded prospects in his draft class. The San Antonio Spurs selected the guard second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Fresh allegations emerge against Lacey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harper, on the other hand, entered the NBA as one of the most highly regarded prospects in his draft class. The San Antonio Spurs selected the guard second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Fresh allegations emerge against Lacey {{/usCountry}}

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An Instagram user behind the account “theoriginalmaterialgirlll” has claimed that Lacey was romantically involved with her boyfriend.

Although the Instagram account can no longer be found on the platform, screenshots allegedly posted by the user have continued to circulate across social media. The screenshots gained traction after Robert Littal, founder and CEO of BlackSportsOnline, published an article featuring them.

The situation escalated after the woman alleged that another female had been repeatedly contacting her boyfriend despite the two of them still being together.

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She then uploaded a photo that she claimed showed her boyfriend inside the woman’s hotel room in Pennsylvania.

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The user insisted there was evidence to support her allegation, claiming that someone had also captured an image of the room.

Messages allegedly involving JoJo Lacey

A subsequent post featured a screenshot of a message from a person saved as “Josiah,” who the Instagram user claimed was Lacey. The message allegedly indicated that Josiah and her boyfriend had reconciled, while she also asked the woman’s partner to stop messaging her until she initiated contact.

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The account later shared screenshots it described as some of the pair’s most recent exchanges. In one of the alleged conversations, Josiah appeared to discuss meeting up once Harper had left town for a game.

Additional screenshots followed, including one in which Josiah allegedly told the man to visit toward the end of July, before Harper returned. The conversation also referenced a trip to Paris. Harper did travel to France during the summer.

The woman later shared another photograph that she claimed showed her boyfriend with Josiah during his trip to San Antonio to see her.

Harper and Lacey previously denied rumors

The latest allegations come only weeks after Harper and Lacey publicly pushed back against cheating rumors involving their relationship. In August, the pair appeared to dismiss claims circulating on social media.

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“Let the jealous ones hate from afar,” Harper wrote.

Lacey had already faced allegations of cheating with a football player, yet she and Harper continued to stand by their relationship. However, the woman behind the latest claims has now raised questions over why Harper has chosen to stay with Lacey despite the allegations.

The woman further alleged that Harper has known about Lacey's alleged infidelity for some time but has chosen to remain with her. These claims have not been independently verified.

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While Harper and Lacey have yet to address the allegations, Dylan’s father and former NBA star Ron Harper responded to a user’s comment on X about the situation, writing, “Worry about your life, not someone else’s life please.”