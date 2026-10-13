Why did NFL suspend Dre Greenlaw? How long will the 49ers LB be out due to suspension? Explained

The San Francisco 49ers’ clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday saw a heated confrontation in the second quarter that resulted in linebacker Dre Greenlaw being ejected.

NFL handed Dre Greenlaw a one-game suspension. (AP Photo)

However, the NFL has taken further action over the incident, handing Greenlaw a one-game suspension, reported insider Adam Schefter.

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As a result, Greenlaw will be unavailable for San Francisco’s Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Schefter reported that Greenlaw will not face any financial penalty as part of the suspension and can rejoin the 49ers’ active roster on Tuesday, October 20.

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{{^usCountry}} The league announced the suspension on Monday, stating that Greenlaw’s headbutt on a helmetless opponent during the 49ers’ 32-29 win over Seattle was “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The league announced the suspension on Monday, stating that Greenlaw’s headbutt on a helmetless opponent during the 49ers’ 32-29 win over Seattle was “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, Schefter noted that Greenlaw has the option to appeal the suspension under the terms of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The incident unfolded after Greenlaw was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold late. Darnold had scrambled for five yards and was heading out of bounds when Greenlaw shoved him again near the sideline.

The exchange spilled over to Seattle’s sideline, prompting several Seahawks players to gather around Darnold. Greenlaw subsequently engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with Seahawks middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

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The situation took a more serious turn when Greenlaw headbutted Jones while still wearing his helmet, whereas the Seattle linebacker was standing on the sideline without his headgear. Jones was left bleeding following the headbutt.

Greenlaw has a history of disciplinary issues, having been ejected twice before during his NFL career. In 2023, he was involved in a sideline altercation with Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, while a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert resulted in his disqualification in 2022.

The 49ers linebacker also served a one-game suspension last season while playing for Denver after berating an official following a victory over the New York Giants.

More recently, Greenlaw was fined $11,941 for taunting the Broncos’ sideline during a win last week.

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With inputs from AP report.

Deep Dive Why did the NFL suspend Dre Greenlaw? The NFL suspended Greenlaw for headbutting Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was without his helmet. The league said the action violated generally understood principles of sportsmanship. How many games will Dre Greenlaw miss, and which game is he expected to sit out? Greenlaw received a one-game suspension and is expected to miss the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders. The suspension was pending an appeal. What led to Dre Greenlaw’s ejection against the Seahawks? Greenlaw was called for a late hit on quarterback Sam Darnold near the sideline. After a confrontation with Seahawks players, he headbutted Ernest Jones IV and was ejected.