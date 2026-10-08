Why is Dana Altman retiring? Shocking decision as 68-year-old exits Oregon after 16 years; reason explained

With the new college basketball season less than a month away, Oregon has been hit by a major coaching change. Dana Altman has announced his retirement after 16 seasons at the helm, bringing an unexpected end to his tenure with the Ducks.

Dana Altman has announced his retirement after 16 seasons at the helm. (GoDucks.com Website)

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The 68-year-old was preparing to enter his 17th season in Eugene when he made the decision to step away on Wednesday.

Why is Dana Altman retiring?

Altman described the move as only the second truly difficult coaching decision of his career, with the first being his departure from Creighton after 16 seasons.

"I have had to make two really tough decisions in my coaching career,” said Altman. “The first was leaving Creighton, a place my family and I dearly loved, to come to Oregon. This is the second," Altman's statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} Altman also reflected on the emotional difficulty of leaving Oregon after nearly two decades with the program. He said his five-decade coaching career has been something he has been fortunate to experience, while making it clear that he believes now is the appropriate time to walk away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Altman also reflected on the emotional difficulty of leaving Oregon after nearly two decades with the program. He said his five-decade coaching career has been something he has been fortunate to experience, while making it clear that he believes now is the appropriate time to walk away. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm going to miss my coaches, my players and our incredible fans more than I can express. But I know this is the right thing to do at this time," his statement further read.

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His comments indicate that the retirement is a personal decision to leave the coaching profession on his own terms rather than a move forced by circumstances.

Altman also expressed his gratitude to former Oregon athletic director Pat Kilkenny, who gave him the opportunity to lead the Ducks, while thanking the coaches and players he worked with throughout his time in Eugene.

Tony Stubblefield takes over

Oregon has turned to longtime assistant Tony Stubblefield to lead the team for the 2026-27 season. Stubblefield has spent much of Altman's tenure on the Ducks' staff and returned to Oregon before the 2024-25 campaign following his stint as DePaul's head coach.

Altman had highlighted Stubblefield's growing role in putting together Oregon's roster, especially as college recruiting has increasingly involved negotiations with agents.

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"The group that Tony and the staff put together — Stub did a great job. He's taken a lot of things off my plate," the exiting coach said. "Tony Stubblefield did most of the work on that. He met with the agents and talked with them,” he had added.

Stubblefield now takes charge of an Oregon program entering a major transition following the retirement of the winningest coach in school history.

Altman's Oregon legacy

Altman leaves Eugene having established himself as the most successful coach in Oregon men's basketball history. Across 16 seasons, he guided the Ducks to a 382-182 record, winning 382 games from 2010-11 through 2025-26. His overall Division I coaching record stands at 792-425 across 37 seasons, placing him 15th on the NCAA's all-time wins list.

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During his Oregon tenure, Altman led the Ducks to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2017. He also delivered four Pac-12 regular-season championships and four Pac-12 Tournament titles, leaving behind one of the strongest coaching legacies in program history.