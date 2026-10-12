Why is Lamar Jackson not playing tonight vs Falcons? When will Ravens QB return? Latest update

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on the road during Sunday Night Football as they look to make it three consecutive wins. However, Baltimore will have to navigate the matchup without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Why is Lamar Jackson not playing tonight?

Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with an ankle injury. (AP Photo)

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Jackson missed the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup after sustaining an ankle injury in the team’s previous game against the Tennessee Titans. He was hurt in the second quarter of Baltimore’s win when Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson brought him down, landing his shoulder on the quarterback’s left ankle.

The 29-year-old made his way to the sideline with a noticeable limp and later stood to watch the rest of the game as the Ravens maintained control.

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{{^usCountry}} Prior to his departure, Jackson completed 15 of 20 attempts for 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 20 yards on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to his departure, Jackson completed 15 of 20 attempts for 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 20 yards on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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While reports suggest the injury is not a high-ankle sprain, its severity has forced Baltimore to keep its star quarterback out for at least one contest. Tyler Huntley has stepped in as the starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against Atlanta. Huntley has a 5-6 career record as a starter for Baltimore.

When will Jackson return?

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The Ravens have classified Jackson’s ankle injury as week-to-week, making his return timeline uncertain. They are scheduled to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, which could provide an opportunity for the quarterback to return after approximately two weeks of recovery.

However, if the franchise opts to take a more cautious approach, Jackson could remain sidelined until the team’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Jesse Minter has yet to provide a definite update on whether Jackson will be available for next week’s clash with Cleveland.

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“To Lamar's credit, this dude's working his tail off to get back, He's in there all the time. Don't know the specifics of next week, but he'll be doing everything in his power to get back," the Ravens coach said earlier.

Lamar Jackson’s stats this season

Jackson has been productive through the opening weeks of the season, completing 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He has also recorded 144 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.