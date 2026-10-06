Why is Rory McIlroy extending his stay in Australia? Surprise tournament addition after Australian Open

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will spend some additional time in Australia after the Australian Open, with the six-time major winner adding another event to his schedule ahead of the 2027 PGA Tour season.

Why McIlroy is staying longer in Australia

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will spend some additional time in Australia after the Australian Open. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

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McIlroy is set to compete in the Cathedral Invitational at the exclusive Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club in Victoria on December 10.

The 37-year-old confirmed that he plans to remain in Australia for the event, saying he is "staying for a couple of days after" the Australian Open.

"I'm going to play the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott's foundation," McIlroy told Golf Australia. "So, I'm going to stay down for that. I'm excited for that as well," he added.

Cathedral Invitational details

The Cathedral Invitational was first introduced in 2022 and is contested across 36 holes. McIlroy, however, is set to take part in only 18 holes of the event.

The tournament is held at the highly exclusive Cathedral Lodge & Golf Club in Victoria, which means public access to watch McIlroy compete is expected to be fairly restricted.

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McIlroy's Australian campaign will get underway at the Australian Open, scheduled to be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne from December 3-6.

McIlroy's Australian Open return

The 37-year-old returned to the Australian Open last year at Royal Melbourne, marking his first appearance in the tournament since 2014. McIlroy finished the event tied for 14th place after carding a 7-under-par score.

The tournament attracted more than 112,000 spectators, making it the most-attended golf tournament ever held in Australian history.

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McIlroy has previously spoken warmly about his time in Melbourne and has often made the most of his international golf commitments by exploring different destinations with his family.

McIlroy makes time for family

While in Melbourne last year, McIlroy made sure to spend time away from golf and take in some of the city's attractions. Among his experiences were exploring Melbourne's renowned coffee scene and visiting Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open tennis tournament is held.

Ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last year, McIlroy also discussed the value of traveling overseas with his daughter, Poppy. He explained that taking her to different parts of the world allows her to discover and learn about other cultures.

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Poppy and McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, accompanied him on his travels last year, as the golfer regularly made room for family time when he was not occupied with practice.