Why isn’t Cam Settles playing today vs. North Alabama? Arkansas RB misses game despite Week 1 depth-chart listing

Arkansas opened its 2026 campaign against North Alabama on Saturday, but the Razorbacks were without running back Cam Settles despite his presence on the team’s Week 1 depth chart.

Cam Settles misses season opener

The Razorbacks are without running back Cam Settles despite his presence on the team’s Week 1 depth chart. (Instagram @cam.settles)

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Settles was on the sideline at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium but did not suit up or take part in pregame warmups ahead of the matchup.

Daniel Flair, who covers the Razorbacks, shared the update on X, writing, “Arkansas RB Cam Settles is not dressed out for the season-opener.”

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Is Cam Settles injured?

{{^usCountry}} Brandon Marcello was the only media member allowed to attend Arkansas’ Aug. 22 scrimmage, giving him a firsthand look at several players who were unavailable during the workout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brandon Marcello was the only media member allowed to attend Arkansas’ Aug. 22 scrimmage, giving him a firsthand look at several players who were unavailable during the workout. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those sidelined was running back Cam Settles, who is projected to fill the RB3 role for the Razorbacks this season.

Settles was wearing a boot and did not participate, while fellow running back Sutton Smith, who had previously dealt with a lower-body injury, was able to take part.

Also read | WVU injury: What happened to Darius Wiley? Latest update after DL carted off vs Coastal Carolina

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He had also missed portions of practice leading into the opener because of an injury, although the Razorbacks had not revealed the nature or severity of the issue.

A later update from the coaching staff indicated he was day-to-day.

Several Razorbacks remain out injured

Keiundre Johnson was another Arkansas player unavailable for the season opener.

CBS Sports had previously reported that the sophomore defensive lineman was expected to remain sidelined until October, although new head coach Ryan Silverfield has yet to provide a public update on his situation.

Meanwhile, Arkansas had all three of its August safety additions — Caleb Wooden, Sean Williams and Brylan Green — dressed and available against North Alabama.

Silverfield and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts had indicated during the week that the trio was unlikely to see action in the opener, but all three participated in warmups and remained with the team on the sideline.

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The Razorbacks were also without tight end Maddox Lassiter, defensive lineman J’Lynn Allen and punter Connor Smith, all of whom had already been ruled out for the entire season because of long-term injuries.