New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones’ family faced an unexpected hurdle when her sister was temporarily taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while traveling to the United States for a special occasion honoring the basketball star. The situation prompted a series of calls involving Liberty executives, team owner Joe Tsai and a former adviser to President Donald Trump.
According to reports published by Nets Daily and The New York Post on Friday, November 20, Jones’ sister was detained last week while making her way to the US to attend a ceremony recognising her achievements at George Washington University.
Joe Tsai reaches out to Trump ally for assistance
Jones, whose family is originally from The Bahamas, contacted New York Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb after learning that her sister had been detained by immigration officials.
Kolb reportedly approached Joe Tsai, the billionaire businessman who owns the New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center alongside his wife, Clara Wu Tsai.
Tsai then contacted Jason Miller, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump, seeking help with the situation. According to sources cited by Nets Daily, Jones’ sister was released from ICE custody shortly afterward.{{/usCountry}}
Tsai then contacted Jason Miller, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump, seeking help with the situation. According to sources cited by Nets Daily, Jones’ sister was released from ICE custody shortly afterward.{{/usCountry}}
The intervention allowed her to continue her journey to the US and attend the ceremony organised in honor of her sister.
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Jason Miller’s business relationship with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment
The incident has also drawn attention to the professional relationship between Miller and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the organisation that oversees the Nets, Liberty and Barclays Center.
A recent Washington Post investigation examined Miller’s financial records and his business dealings with the organization. The report stated that Miller had received approximately $1.5 million from Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment for services provided since 2024.
Much of the compensation was reportedly distributed through recurring payments of around $120,000.
The connection between Miller and Tsai’s sports organisation became a subject of renewed interest following the reported ICE detention involving Jones’ sister.
Jonquel Jones makes history at George Washington University
Despite the unexpected situation, Jones’ sister was eventually able to attend the ceremony at George Washington University on Tuesday, November 17.
The event celebrated the retirement of Jones’ No. 35 jersey at the university’s Smith Center. It marked a significant milestone, as Jones became the first basketball player in the program’s history to receive the honor.
Before George Washington faced Temple University, the university paid tribute to the former standout. Jones was surrounded by family members while players and coaches wore black warm-up shirts featuring her retired number.
A banner displaying her name and No. 35 was subsequently raised into the arena rafters, according to GW Today.
Although George Washington lost the game 83–73, the occasion was centered on celebrating Jones’ remarkable contributions to the program.
A look at Jonquel Jones’ basketball journey
Born in Freeport, The Bahamas, Jones established herself as one of the most accomplished players in women's basketball.
She initially played college basketball at Clemson before transferring to George Washington University, where she completed her collegiate career in 2019.
Following her college years, Jones continued developing her game internationally, representing teams in several countries, including South Korea, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey.
Her professional career reached an important milestone when she was selected sixth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.