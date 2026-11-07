Man arrested for alleged stalking after trespassing at LeBron James’ LA home, claims to be NBA star’s son

A bizarre security incident involving NBA superstar LeBron James reportedly unfolded at his Los Angeles residence after a man was taken into custody for alleged stalking. A man was arrested on suspicion of stalking after being spotted near LeBron James’s Los Angeles home, according to reports. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, security personnel spotted an unidentified man on surveillance cameras at James’ property at approximately 9 PM on Friday. Concerned by the unexpected presence of the suspect, the security team immediately contacted the police.

LeBron James' alleged stalker makes strange claim Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department subsequently arrived at the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of stalking. However, the incident took an even stranger turn when the suspect allegedly told officers that he believed he is LeBron James' son.

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate further. According to TMZ report, the suspect never entered the residence, and police documented the incident in a stalking report.

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Where was LeBron James? Interestingly, LeBron was not at his Los Angeles home when the incident occurred. The four-time NBA champion was in Ohio, where he was playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of his NBA schedule.

LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has spent more than two decades dominating the NBA. A four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, James has built an extraordinary legacy with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond basketball, he is also a successful businessman, philanthropist and founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The unexpected incident has once again highlighted the security challenges that come with being one of the world's most recognizable sports personalities.

As of the reported incident, there was no indication that the suspect had managed to gain access to the house or come into direct contact with the basketball superstar.